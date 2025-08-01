ARTICLE
1 August 2025

SC Rules That Courts Have A Limited Power To Modify Arbitral Awards Under Sections 34 & 37 Of Arbitration Act

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

The Supreme Court (‘SC') in Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Limited, held, inter alia, that Courts have limited power under Sections 34 and 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act...
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
AZB & Partners
The Supreme Court ('SC') in Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Limited,1 held, inter alia, that Courts have limited power under Sections 34 and 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ('Arbitration Act') to modify the arbitral award, which can be exercised under the following circumstances:

  1. when the award is severable, by severing the 'invalid' portion from the 'valid' portion of the award;
  2. by correcting any clerical, computational or typographical errors;
  3. post award interest in some circumstances; and
  4. while Article 142 of the Constitution (Enforcement of decrees and orders of SC and orders as to discovery, etc.) applies, it should be exercised cautiously and within the limits of the constitutional power.

Footnote

1. Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine SC 986.

Originally published 29 July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
