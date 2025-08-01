SC Rules That Courts Have A Limited Power To Modify Arbitral Awards Under Sections 34 & 37 Of Arbitration Act

The Supreme Court ('SC') in Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Limited,1 held, inter alia, that Courts have limited power under Sections 34 and 37 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ('Arbitration Act') to modify the arbitral award, which can be exercised under the following circumstances:
- when the award is severable, by severing the 'invalid' portion from the 'valid' portion of the award;
- by correcting any clerical, computational or typographical errors;
- post award interest in some circumstances; and
- while Article 142 of the Constitution (Enforcement of decrees and orders of SC and orders as to discovery, etc.) applies, it should be exercised cautiously and within the limits of the constitutional power.
Footnote
1. Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine SC 986.
Originally published 29 July 2025.
