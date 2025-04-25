SIAC 2025 Rules – Aarna Law Update

Aarna Law was founded with a steadfast commitment to delivering quality-driven, value-based legal services, fostering deep and enduring relationships with those we serve. We dedicate time and effort to understanding our clients’ businesses and commercial objectives, enabling us to craft solutions that are both contextually relevant and strategically sound.

Our approach is innovative and business-conscious, underpinned by a team of seasoned lawyers who are commercially astute, hands-on, and solution-oriented.