Maharashtra Government Introduces Bill To Curb Violent And Sexual Advertisements

The Maharashtra state assembly, on March 7, 2025 introduced a bill titled TheMaharashtra Prohibition of Advertisements and Billboards Inciting Violence and Sexual Offenses Bill, 2025 ("Bill"). The Bill has been tabled with a view to restrictthe display of harmful content in public spaces. As per the Bill, anyadvertisements or public displays which include gestures or images promotingdeadly weapons like pistols, guns, knives and spears, as well as content thatobjectifies women or promotes sexual crimes are specifically restricted.

The restrictions are applicable to all forms of commercial advertisements,including in magazines, periodicals, and physical displays such as hoardings andbillboards. Content deemed to be promoting sexual crimes, includingobjectification of women has been strictly prohibited. The Bill provides formonetary penalties, as well as imprisonment which may extend to five years forrepeat offenders.

