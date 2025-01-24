What Is Dual Citizenship And How Can I Obtain It?

Dual citizenship occurs when an individual is legally recognised as a citizen of two or more countries simultaneously. This status allows these individuals to enjoy the rights and privileges of both nations, including access to healthcare, education, tax benefits, and the ability to live, work, and travel freely within both countries. It also allows individuals to benefit from the legal protections and rights afforded by both citizenships.

The Benefits of Dual Citizenship

Dual citizenship offers a range of advantages for a greater quality of life. It provides increased mobility, allowing the individual to live, work, and study in multiple countries. It can also enhance business opportunities by offering access to more markets and investment options. Additionally, it may offer tax benefits, as some countries have tax treaties to prevent double taxation. For individuals with family ties abroad, dual citizenship can facilitate easier travel and residency for their dependents, as well as the possibility to sponsor family members for citizenship.

Dual citizenship also offers significant advantages for legacy planning and financial security. It allows individuals to pass on citizenship to their children and future generations, ensuring access to the same benefits, opportunities, and global mobility. It can also facilitate the transfer of wealth and estate to children or spouses, as individuals may benefit from access to two sets of legal frameworks, and in turn, reducing tax burdens and ensuring inheritance processes are efficient. As well as this, having a second citizenship can act as a safety net by offering the opportunity to relocate in times of political instability or economic downturn in their home country.

Obtaining Dual Citizenship

There are several pathways through which individuals can obtain dual citizenship, each with different requirements and benefits. In this article we will discuss obtaining citizenship through the routes of ancestry and investment.

1. Citizenship by Ancestry

Obtaining citizenship through descent (or ancestral ties) is the most cost effective way of obtaining a second citizenship. A wide range of countries grant citizenship to individuals who can prove they have ancestry from that country. This route involves proving family lineage and meeting specific document requirements which differ for each country.

If you can trace your ancestry back to a citizen of that country, you may be eligible to apply for citizenship, even if you were born outside of the country. For example, individuals with an Irish grandparent can claim Irish citizenship, while Italy allows individuals with Italian ancestry to apply for citizenship up to three generations back. Similarly, France, Spain, and Slovakia also offer citizenship to descendants of Spanish or Slovakian nationals who can demonstrate proof of their lineage.

Obtaining a second citizenship by ancestry remains an attractive option for many, particularly those with European roots to obtain the benefits granted to citizens of the European Union, such as the ability to live, work, and study across the European Union member states.

2. Citizenship by Investment

Certain countries offer citizenship by investment, a fast-track method for obtaining citizenship in exchange for a significant qualifying investment. The Caribbean, Malta, and Turkey offer citizenship programs where individuals can gain citizenship by making investments in real estate, government bonds, or donations. This option is particularly popular among high net worth individuals seeking increased global mobility or looking to reduce their tax burden.

For example, several Caribbean nations – Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia – offer citizenship by investment programs. In St. Kitts and Nevis, individuals can obtain citizenship through the unique Public Benefit Option by making a flat donation of USD 250,000 to cover all qualifying family members or by investing at least USD 325,000 in real estate. Similarly, Antigua and Barbuda offers citizenship to individuals who invest at least USD 230,000 for up to four family members, or invest in approved real estate starting at USD 300,000. Each Caribbean jurisdiction has its own unique benefits, such St Lucia's option to invest in government bonds for those wishing to ensure they can recover their capital outlay, and Grenada's access to the USA E-2 Visa after three years of citizenship.

All Caribbean jurisdictions stand out for their low taxation, wide allowance of dependents – such as parents, grandparents, and siblings in some cases, the ability to live, work, and settle in all CARICOM member states, an enhanced quality of life, and no physical residency requirements (with the exception of Antigua and Barbuda who require a 5 day visit within the first 5 years).

To obtain European Citizenship and access to all EU benefits, Malta also offers citizenship through investment, though the financial requirements are higher. Applicants must pay government fees and either make a property investment by purchasing residential property of at least EUR 700,000 or lease residential property of at least EUR 16,000 per annum, or make a government contribution of at least EUR 600,000 plus EUR 50,000 per dependent. Successful applicants gain the right to live, work, and study in any EU member state, visa-free travel to numerous countries, and access to Malta's robust healthcare and education systems.

These programs are appealing for high-net-worth individuals who are looking for a fast and efficient way to obtain citizenship while enjoying enhanced travel opportunities, greater financial freedom, and the security of multiple passports.

3. Residency Leading to Citizenship

Another common route to dual citizenship is through residency by investment programs. These programs grant applicants residency status in a country in exchange for a financial investment, typically in real estate or local businesses. After a number of years, this residency can lead to citizenship. Popular examples include the Portugal Golden Visa, which offers residency for a qualifying investment into Portuguese investment funds, and the United States EB-5 Visa, which grants permanent residency to investors who create jobs in the U.S. After meeting residency requirements for a certain number of years, applicants can apply for citizenship.

To obtain Portugal's Golden Visa, applicants must make an investment of EUR 500,000 into qualifying Portuguese investment funds. After 5 years, applicants and their families can apply for Portuguese citizenship, and therefore, EU citizenship, subject to meeting residency and language requirements.

Greece also offers a Golden Visa, where an applicant is required to make a minimum of EUR 250,000 investment into real estate depending on the area. Greece's Golden Visa has relatively fast processing time of typically 6 months and applicants and their families can apply for Greek citizenship after 7 years of lawful residence in Greece and subject to meeting language requirements.

Next steps

