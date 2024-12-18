The Advantages Of Obtaining Citizenship By Investment

What is Citizenship by Investment?

Citizenship by investment is a means to secure a second citizenship in another country by investment in its economy, this can be through a variety of capacities, examples such as:

Real Estate

Economic Donation funds

Investment Funds

Establishing a business

Government bonds

Investment options and required investment sums vary greatly depending on the program and the selected country. Citizenship by Investment programs help individuals and families obtain citizenship in a much quicker timeframe than that of a traditional immigration process.

Why choose CBI?

For individuals looking to secure their wealth and safety amidst the uncertain political and economic climate we find ourselves in today, Citizenship by Investment is a very viable option. A second country to call home for yourself and your family. Access to resources and facilities in the country you choose such as healthcare, education, social benefits, climate (in some cases), are all key in the decision-making process.

Additionally, if an applicant was looking to expand their business overseas or take advantage of the appealing tax regimes some of the destinations offer, this could be an important factor when deciding to choose Citizenship by Investment.

Where?

The most popular Citizenship by Investment destinations include some of the Paradisal islands of the Caribbean such as:

Antigua and Barbuda – Providing Visa Free Access to over 150 Jurisdictions.

St Kitts and Nevis – Providing Visa Free access to over 150 Jurisdictions.

St Lucia – Providing Visa Free Access to over 140 Jurisdictions.

Grenada – Providing Visa Free Access to over 140 Jurisdictions.

Dominica – Providing Visa Free Access to over 140 Jurisdictions.

Each of the above listed programs have their own specific advantages, such as the already mentioned Visa Free access to multiple countries, attractive Investment opportunities, attractive tax regimes and little to no residency requirement.

For example, an Antigua Citizenship can be secured by donating a minimum amount (dependent on the number of applicants) to a national development fund specifically designed to develop the islands infrastructure. Alternatively an applicant could purchase approved real estate as their investment option, we are able to provide our professional assistance in both scenarios as both do contain complex elements, which is why it's always recommended to use an Immigration law firm with extensive experience.

There are also Citizenship by investment programs in Europe, which again, depending on the intentions of the applicant, could be more appealing as the security and access of an EU Citizenship is invaluable. For example, if an applicant was to decide to pursue the Cyprus Citizenship by Investment program, upon approval, the applicant becomes an EU citizen with access to all Schengen countries and visa free access to over 170 countries including New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Canada. A further advantage of this Cypriot Citizenship could be if the applicant was considering using it as a tool for legacy planning and securing a European lineage without the need to relocate. This is something for clients to consider and is again why professional help is recommended when applying for these Citizenship by Investment programs.

Next Steps

If you are exploring Citizenship by Investment programs in Europe, Asia or the Caribbean, please visit our website for more information. With over 30 years of experience and offices in over 20 countries worldwide, Harvey Law Group is a professional immigration law firm and as such, has an obligation to advise clients on the destinations and programs most suited to their desired goal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.