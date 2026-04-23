China Tightens Tax Concession For HK Intermediary Holdcos

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Chinese tax authorities are increasingly challenging cross-border dividend flows that rely on the China–Hong Kong tax arrangement to benefit from the preferential withholding enterprise income tax (WHT) rate of 5%.

A recent disclosure by Momo (now Hello Group, NASDAQ: MOMO) illustrates the practical risk: if a Hong Kong intermediary holding company is viewed as a conduit without real commercial substance, the Chinese authorities may deny treaty benefits and reassess tax for prior years.

Dividend WHT rates in China

Under China’s Enterprise Income Tax Law, dividends paid by a PRC resident enterprise to a foreign shareholder are generally subject to 10% WHT. A reduced 5% rate may apply where the foreign shareholder (i) is a qualifying Hong Kong tax resident, (ii) is the beneficial owner of the dividends, and (iii) holds at least 25% of the PRC company.

What happened in the Momo case

According to Momo’s SEC disclosure in September 2025, its Beijing operating company applied the 5% preferential rate on dividends paid to its Hong Kong parent company. The Momo structure is a typical VIE structure, in which a multinational group uses a Hong Kong intermediate company to receive profits from PRC operations. The PRC tax authorities later concluded the Hong Kong company did not qualify as the beneficial owner and that the standard 10% rate should have applied. The resulting adjustment was reported to be approximately RMB 540 to 550 million, covering withholding tax on prior distributions and amounts linked to retained earnings.

Beneficial ownership (Substance over form)

SAT Public Notice [2018] No. 9, issued by the PRC State Taxation Administration on 3 February 2018, frames beneficial ownership as a commercial substance test for treaty/arrangement benefits on dividends, interest and royalties. It highlights adverse indicators for the foreign shareholder such as limited control over income, lack of substantive activities, low taxation, back-to-back arrangements, and a mismatch between functions, risks, and assets.

In the Momo case, the authorities reportedly focused on the Hong Kong company’s inability to exercise independent control and bear meaningful risk. Factors cited included limited governance (a single director appointed by the ultimate US controller) and the rapid upstreaming of dividends—funds were transferred to the US-listed parent within three working days—suggesting a pass-through or conduit arrangement.

Why this matters

This is not an isolated dispute. It reflects a broader enforcement trend: China tax authorities are assessing whether Hong Kong holding companies used in red-chip/VIE and other multinational group structures have genuine substance to support entitlements under applicable tax treaties or bilateral arrangements. Where a Hong Kong entity merely sits between the China operating company and the ultimate offshore parent—without independent decision-making, people, premises, or risk-bearing capacity—it may be treated as a conduit. The practical consequences are denial of the 5% rate, recalculation at 10%, and potential exposure to back taxes, interest, and wider compliance issues. Without substance, the China-sourced dividends received by the Hong Kong entity may further be subject to Profits Tax in Hong Kong under the FSIE regime.

Key takeaways

Treaty benefit for dividends from China to Hong Kong is conditional, not "as of right".

Beneficial ownership is a substance-based test, not a formal ownership test.

Shell or conduit companies are vulnerable to denial of the 5% WHT rate.

Tax authorities may revisit prior-year payments, not just future payments.

Similar holding structures may face scrutiny if they lack substance.

Practical actions to consider

Multinational groups using Hong Kong holding companies may wish to:

Review beneficial ownership positions for all Hong Kong intermediary holding companies receiving China-sourced dividends.

Assess commercial substance and business nature of the Hong Kong holding company: governance, strategic decision-making authority, adequate number of qualified employees, operating expenditure, and premises.

Ensure contemporaneous documentation (board minutes, treasury policies, cash management records).

Review cash flows: avoid automatic/rapid upstreaming; document retention and use of funds in Hong Kong.

Check historic dividends for potential WHT exposure and quantify interest risk.

Address gaps before future distributions (e.g., strengthen personnel, governance, and local treasury).

Conclusion

The Momo case is a reminder that treaty benefits must be supported by genuine commercial substance. Multinational groups seeking to enjoy the reduced 5% WHT rate on dividends should be prepared to demonstrate real decision-making, real people and operations, and a meaningful ability to bear risk. Otherwise, they may face tightened scrutiny and potential reassessments and interest charges. It also suggests that structures already visible in publicly available filings and disclosures may attract greater attention going forward.

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