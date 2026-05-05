Podcast: SMSFs With CGW – Superannuation – Member v Death Benefits

Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.
Partners Scott Hay-Bartlem and Clinton Jackson break down the critical tax distinctions between superannuation benefits paid during a member's lifetime versus death benefits distributed after passing. They explore timing considerations, beneficiary designation rules, and strategic estate planning approaches to optimize tax outcomes and ensure effective management of superannuation death benefits.
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In this episode of SMSFs with CGW, partners Scott Hay-Bartlem and Clinton Jackson explain the tax differences between superannuation member benefits paid before death and death benefits paid after. They cover timing, beneficiary rules, and key estate planning tips to help minimise tax and manage superannuation death benefits effectively.
Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in
Brisbane.
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