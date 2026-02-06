The Government's Proposals On Enhancing Intellectual Property Tax Deduction In Hong Kong

The proposals to enhance the IP tax deduction regime

The in-charge government policy bureau is the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau. Its target is to introduce a bill on implementing the above proposals into the Legislative Council within 2026 .

KPMG Observations

We welcome the government's initiative to enhance the IP tax deduction regime in Hong Kong, which demonstrates its commitment to responding to feedback from the industry and tax profession.

As one of the stakeholders, we will provide our comments on the above high-level proposals to the government as part of the current consultation exercise. We will also make a submission when the draft tax legislation with the detailed rules is published. As with other existing tax incentives and concessions in Hong Kong, we believe that any anti-abuse measures or deeming provisions premised on the tax symmetry principle proposed for the new IP tax deduction regime should be carefully formulated and administered to ensure that the deduction regime remains business-friendly and pragmatic. Business groups in Hong Kong operating in IP-intensive sectors should also take this opportunity to share their views with the government and stay informed about further developments in this area.

Separately, to further enhance the overall IP tax regime in Hong Kong, we recommend that the government consider the following issues: (1) addressing the tax mismatch where foreign-sourced IP income may be taxable in Hong Kong but the related IP expenditure is not deductible; (2) introducing a tax deduction for accounting amortisation expenses for intangible assets in general rather than allowing a tax deduction for expenditure incurred on specified types of IP and IP rights only; (3) enhancing the current super tax deduction for R&D expenditure; and (4) exploring possible reforms to the existing patent box tax incentive in light of the impact of Pillar 2 of BEPS 2.0.

