Spotlight On The Australian Tax Landscape: Three Recent Developments

The Australian tax landscape is never static. Recent legislative changes and judicial authority continue to present challenges for taxpayers and advisers alike. Three developments in 2026 stand out for their broad reach and practical significance to taxpayers, particularly international investors, and multinational entities generally. This spotlight briefing distils the key points: what has changed, what it means, and what to look out for.

Cross-border software payments: the expansion of royalty

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) recently released its long awaited final ruling in respect of software payments. It means that many common cross-border arrangements may now be considered to include a royalty component, with the flow on impact that such payment could be subject to Australian royalty withholding tax with exposure dating back to July 2021. The Australian approach to software royalties is among the most expansive globally, diverging from positions taken by major treaty partners.

On 4 September 2026, the ATO published a Taxation Ruling (Taxation Ruling TR 2026/2) which set out its view on the character of payments for software and intellectual property rights. This was accompanied by a draft Practical Compliance Guideline (PCG 2026/D4), which outlines the ATO’s compliance and risk framework for intermediation and distribution arrangements.

Many common cross-border software arrangements may now be viewed as comprising a royalty component that would then be subject to Australian withholding tax. Withholding tax on royalties is typically reduced to 5% or 10% under Australia’s double tax agreements (DTAs), but the potential exposure extends well beyond the headline rate.

Critically, the ATO is not just focusing on software providers in the technology sector. Further, the ATO is of the view that such arrangements can be ‘embedded’ within other overarching service agreements. It may therefore seek to bifurcate the ‘software/IP’ component of these arrangements to argue that payments attributable to software/IP should constitute a royalty. There may be a risk that this view is not just adopted in a software context (as demonstrated by recent audit activity in other industries and the High Court PepsiCo case). It may also affect other arrangements where the ATO perceives there to be a risk of IP being directly or indirectly provided for by offshore entities in exchange for payment by related Australian taxpayers. If the ATO scrutinises these arrangements, the result may be that it seeks to apply royalty withholding tax to the payments (or portions thereof) or otherwise apply transfer pricing adjustments to them.

To the extent that arrangements involve the provision of software for use within Australia, even if such software makes up a portion of those agreements, it would be prudent to examine them against the ATO’s guidance in the ruling. If such agreements exist, we recommend that taxpayers ensure their position with respect to remuneration under these arrangements is defensible, such as by compiling a defence file of evidence or obtaining tax and IP legal advice. Taxpayers should consider how to support the reasonableness of the position they have adopted, in order to prepare for ATO scrutiny and to manage and mitigate potential penalties.

Further, given the risk that the views in the ruling may not be confined to software intermediation arrangements, taxpayers should consider whether any payments made from Australia may involve consideration for the receipt (directly or indirectly) of trademarks, patents, know-how or other IP, even where not expressly provided for in relevant agreements. The ATO has expressed views previously that it will ’test the economic fundamentals of arrangements that involve the provision of IP but where no royalty is recognised’, and taxpayers should be adequately prepared to defend their position if such scrutiny arises.

Casting a wide net

TR 2026/2 applies both before and after its publication date. Reliance on the previous tax ruling released in 1993 would only be available up to 1 July 2021. That means that arrangements entered into or renewed after that date may be exposed to royalty withholding for the entire period from July 2021 to September 2026, plus general interest charges and potential penalties. The ATO has been actively reviewing cross-border software and other related party payments for several years.

The tax ruling also broadens the base of what constitutes a royalty for Australian tax purposes. The ruling is very deliberate in its uses of the broad terminology of ‘software intermediation arrangement’, replacing the narrower reference to ‘distributor’ in an earlier draft of what became the final ruling. This can capture resellers, platform operators, managed service providers, and intragroup supply-chain entities on top of traditional software distributors.

A few specific mechanisms deserve attention. Downloading software constitutes ‘reproduction in a material form’ under Australian copyright law, so distributors that authorise or facilitate downloads are now captured. Cloud and SaaS access is now viewed as being ‘communication to the public’, so SaaS resellers, cloud aggregators and portal or account managers can be captured. The authorisation right also means that a channel or distribution agreement permitting an Australian entity to issue end-user licence agreements may itself give rise to a royalty, even for a purely administrative reseller. Moreover, technological protection measures (TPMs) such as licence keys, activation codes, DRM, or access portals are now expressly included. A distributor implementing or managing access controls may be exercising copyright rights via TPM pathways even where the reproduction or communication analysis is contestable.

The draft Practical Compliance Guideline assigns arrangements to five risk zones, with white and green being the safe and low-risk zones, yellow in the middle, and amber and red being the higher risk zones. However, the safer categories are narrow, including only cases where there are prior ATO rulings in the taxpayer’s favour, or straightforward resale of existing software copies with no copyright rights. Cloud, SaaS, digital, and licence key models will generally not qualify for the green zone.

What makes a payment a ‘royalty’?

Following the High Court’s 2025 decision in Commissioner of Taxation v PepsiCo Inc & Anor [2025] HCA 30, the ATO applies an objective, purpose-based test: a royalty arises where there is a causal connection between the payment and the grant or exercise of intellectual property rights. Specifically, the IP must be the ‘purpose, basis, or condition’ of the payment. Contractual labels such as ‘royalty-free’ would not be determinative, as the ATO looks at the whole arrangement, the parties’ conduct, and the economic fundamentals.

Australian copyright law sits at the core of this new ruling. A royalty arises where a payment relates to the exercise of any exclusive right in copyright, including reproduction (e.g. downloading software), communication to the public (e.g. providing online access to the cloud), adaptation, or authorising another person to do the above. Critically, it is the granting of a right in itself that may give rise to a royalty, so the ruling applies even where such a right is never exercised.

Where a payment covers both IP rights and other value (e.g. support services, training, implementation), apportionment is theoretically available. In practice, the ATO’s view is that IP rights are ‘commonly’ neither separate nor severable from the other rights granted, so the entire payment is typically characterised as a royalty. The apportionment example from an earlier draft ruling was removed from the final version, and taxpayers pursuing apportionment must proceed cautiously and without authoritative guidance. Taxpayers should keep strong contemporaneous documentation of separable non-IP value such as independent pricing calculations to substantiate their case.

Tensions with international positions

The ATO’s position is at odds with the United States Treasury’s view and is inconsistent with the OECD Commentary on Article 12 of the Model Tax Convention (paragraph 14.4), which treats a distributor acquiring copies ‘without the right to reproduce’ as earning business profits, not royalties. The ATO maintains that paragraph 14.4 ‘cannot be relied upon’ where Australian copyright law leads to a different result. The US Treasury had formally objected in 2022 and 2024 to the ATO’s broad interpretation of what constitutes a royalty. This is significant because the United States is, by value, the largest source of software for Australian businesses.

Importantly, the new tax ruling does not cover payments to residents of the United States, the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore or Mexico, as these jurisdictions have non-standard treaty definitions and require separate, treaty-specific analysis. For US-resident payees, the narrower formulation in Article 12 of the Australia-US Convention would apply instead.

Compounding exposure

The royalty question does not exist in isolation. The ATO may also assess whether an arm’s-length price under Australia’s transfer pricing rules (Div 815) would have included a royalty component. An adverse application of the transfer pricing rules may significantly compound a withholding tax assessment. Further, a new penalty regime for companies with more than A$1 billion in global turnover (significant global entities – SGEs) that mischaracterise or undervalue royalty payments is also proposed to apply. The cumulative cost of withholding tax compounded by general interest charge, transfer pricing adjustments and SGE penalties can be substantial.

Key takeaways for cross-border payments

The ruling affects not only software or technology companies. Any business acquiring software from an overseas supplier through a subsidiary or third-party distributor, accessing cloud services from an overseas group member, or reselling foreign software should assess its position.



It is prudent to review operational practices (how software is delivered, who manages access controls and how pricing is structured), and not just contracts.



Potential exposure from 1 July 2021 onward should be quantified and the applicable treaty position assessed.

See Cross-border software payments and royalties: implications of final taxation ruling and practical compliance guideline for further information.