Don’t Let Australia’s R&D Tax Incentive Trigger Unintended US International Tax Cost Sharing Issues

For US technology (including AI), pharma and medical device, biotechnology and life science companies, establishing an Australian subsidiary to access the Australian R&D Tax Incentive (RDTI)—including a refundable tax offset of up to 43.5% of eligible R&D expenditure for eligible entities with aggregated turnover below AUD 20 million—can be an effective way to partially fund clinical trials. However, if this structure is not carefully coordinated with US international tax and transfer pricing and intangible development rules, particularly Treas. Reg. § 1.482 7 governing cost sharing arrangements (CSAs), it can create significant and unintended tax exposure. For a local entity to qualify for the RDTI, Australian law requires that it be the registered entity conducting qualifying R&D activities, bear genuine financial risk with respect to those activities, and have sufficient ownership or control of, or a right to exploit, the results of the R&D for its own business purposes. At the same time, the IRS evaluates cross border R&D arrangements through a transfer pricing lens, focusing on whether the Australian subsidiary’s rights and risk profile effectively make it a participant in developing high value intangibles—and, if so, whether it has paid arm’s length compensation for the use of preexisting US intellectual property (“platform IP”) and is bearing costs commensurate with its reasonably anticipated benefits.

If intercompany agreements are drafted too broadly—particularly if they convey expansive development or commercialization rights beyond Australia, or purport to vest ownership of developed intangibles in the Australian entity on terms inconsistent with the US parent’s retained economic interest (which we have seen regularly occur if the Australian lawyers don’t get US tax advisor input)—the IRS may seek to recharacterize the arrangement as a CSA (or treat it as CSA-like under Treas. Reg. § 1.482 1’s general arm’s-length standard), potentially triggering platform contribution transaction (PCT) payment obligations, cost reallocations, penalties and double taxation. In extreme cases, such recharacterization can significantly erode, or even outweigh, the economic benefit of the Australian incentive the structure was intended to capture.

Traps for the Unwary

Platform Contribution (“Buy In”) Exposure If the Australian subsidiary is viewed as a participant in developing shared intangibles, the IRS may require it to make an arm’s length PCT payment for the right to use and benefit from preexisting US platform IP contributed to the arrangement. The value of such payments can be substantial where the US parent holds significant preclinical or early-stage data, know-how, or regulatory assets. Failure to rigorously value and document these contributions under Treas Reg § 1.482 7 can result in material transfer pricing adjustments and penalties.

Financial Risk vs. RDTI Eligibility Tension While Australian RDTI rules require the local entity to bear genuine financial risk in respect of the R&D activities, structures that rely on nonrecourse funding, parental guarantees or substantially prearranged reimbursements can undermine this position. Such arrangements may jeopardize RDTI eligibility and invite scrutiny from the Australian Taxation Office regarding whether the R&D is, in substance, conducted on behalf of a foreign entity—or constitutes “on behalf of” research ineligible for the offset under § 355 205 of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997.

Reasonably Anticipated Benefits (RAB) Misalignment Under Treas. Reg. § 1.482 7, participants in a CSA must share costs in proportion to their reasonably anticipated benefits from the covered intangibles. Misalignment arises where the Australian subsidiary funds substantial R&D activities but retains only narrow or time-limited exploitation rights, while the US parent preserves the primary economic upside (e.g., global commercialization rights outside Australia). In such cases, the IRS may reallocate income or require compensation to reflect the perceived imbalance.

Contemporaneous Documentation Failures US regulations require that CSAs—and the transfer pricing analyses supporting related-party R&D arrangements—be reported to the IRS within 90 days of commencement and thereafter be documented on a contemporaneous basis. Under Trea. Reg. § 1.482 7(j), a qualified CSA must include specified documentation as of the date the arrangement takes effect, and ongoing documentation obligations continue throughout the arrangement’s term. Attempting to reconstruct intercompany agreements or transfer pricing analyses after clinical trials have commenced creates a significant audit risk in both jurisdictions and may fundamentally undermine the credibility of the structure.

Stock-Based Compensation (SBC) Inclusion Risk If a CSA (or deemed CSA) exists, Treas. Reg. § 1.482 7(d)(3) mandates inclusion of stock-based compensation granted to employees performing R&D activities within the scope of the CSA in the shared cost pool. Excluding SBC—whether to maximize the Australian cash refund or for administrative convenience—constitutes a direct compliance failure under Trea. Reg.§ 1.482 7 and will materially distort cost allocations and RAB share calculations.

Structuring Takeaway

Properly structured, an Australian RDTI arrangement can provide substantial non-dilutive funding by way of Australian government cash rebates without triggering CSA treatment—typically by carefully limiting the Australian subsidiary’s IP rights to clearly scoped territorial use or commercialization rights within Australia, ensuring that financial risk is genuinely borne by the Australian entity and not effectively underwritten by the US parent, aligning costs with reasonably anticipated benefits, and drafting intercompany agreements with explicit guardrails to prevent unintended CSA characterization under US transfer pricing rules. Early coordination between US international tax counsel and Australian tax advisors—ideally before the subsidiary is established and intercompany agreements are executed—is essential.