Maintaining HK Patent Rights

In the context of global economic integration, the protection of intellectual property rights has become one of the core elements of international competition for businesses. As the financial and commercial center of Asia, Hong Kong's patent system is not only aligned with international standards, but also provides a highly efficient and transparent environment for intellectual property protection.

This article will provide a detailed introduction to the management and maintenance of patent annual fees in Hong Kong, covering patent types, payment deadlines, required documents for payment, official fee standards, grace periods and restoration mechanisms, as well as checking the status of patents.

I. Types of Patents and Protection Periods

Patents in Hong Kong mainly include standard patents, short-term patents, and design patents.

- Standard patents: Patents that are examined and authorized by the designated patent office, registered and granted in Hong Kong, with a protection period of 20 years from the filing date.

- Short-term patents: For short-lived technological innovations, the protection period is 4 years from the filing date, renewable once for a maximum of 8 years.

- Design patents: Protecting the appearance design of products, the protection period is 5 years from the registration date, renewable 4 times every 5 years, for a maximum of 25 years.

II. Payment Windows and Deadlines

The payment process for patent annual fees in Hong Kong is relatively straightforward, but it is important to note the payment deadlines at each stage.

- Payment window: Annual fees are usually paid before each payment period based on the patent filing date or design registration date, with payments possible as early as three months before the payment deadline.

- Payment deadlines:

Standard patents: From the third year after authorization, annual fees are paid before the application date each year. It is important to note that for patents not yet authorized, maintenance fees must be paid before the application date starting from the fifth year of submission.

Short-term patents: A single annual fee is paid in the fourth year from the application date.

Design patents: The annual fee is paid the day before the registration date, and every five years thereafter. The Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department will send a notice for the payment of design patent annual fees in advance, but it is recommended for patent owners to set reminders to avoid missing deadlines.

III. Documents Required for Payment

When paying patent annual fees in Hong Kong, no additional documents need to be submitted. However, when making online payments for various types of annual fees, it is important to choose the correct form. The specific form types and considerations are as follows:

- Form P9: Used for filling in maintenance fees for patents. When filling in section 04, it is necessary to fill in based on the specific case details and dates.

- Form P10: Used for filling in annual fees for standard patents.

- Form D11: Used for filling in annual fees for design patents.

When making payments, it is essential to ensure the accuracy of the application number or registration number, and carefully check the information of the case to ensure that the annual fees are correctly paid.

IV. Official Fee Standards

The annual fee standards for patents in Hong Kong vary depending on the type of patent and payment period. Generally, annual fees for standard patents are higher and increase with the extension of the protection period, while fees for short-term patents and design patents are relatively lower. The latest official fee standards announced before the publication deadline are as follows.

V. Grace Period and Restoration Mechanism

If a patent owner fails to pay the annual fees within the specified deadline, the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department will provide a grace period of 6 months. By paying the annual fees and late fees during the grace period, the patent rights can be maintained.

However, if the fees are not paid even after the grace period, the patent rights will be deemed abandoned. To continue maintaining the patent rights, proof documents and information must be submitted to the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department for examination, along with the corresponding fees. The restoration process is complex, so it is crucial to monitor the payment of annual fees in a timely manner.

VI. Checking Patent Status

Patent owners can check the legal status and payment information of patents in Hong Kong through the official website or official search system of the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department. The search results will display the current status of the patent, payment records, and any notifications or decisions that may affect the validity of the patent.

Website for searching: https://esearch.ipd.gov.hk/

Taking patents as an example, click on "Search for patents," verify and then open the interface, and click on "Advanced Search," as shown in the image below:

If you search by application number, please click on X to cancel other search criteria. Enter the application number, click Search, and you can view the legal status and payment deadline of the case, as shown in the figure below:

Click on the application number or invention title to view specific information about the case, as shown in the image below:

In conclusion, the management and maintenance of patent annual fees in Hong Kong are essential for protecting intellectual property rights. To ensure timely payment of fees and the continuous validity of patent rights, it is advisable to seek assistance from professional intellectual property service providers to manage patent annual fees, ensuring compliance and efficiency.

