Hong Kong's Licensing And Regulatory Framework For Stablecoins Is Now In Effect

Hong Kong's licensing and regulatory framework for fiat-referenced stablecoins came into effect on 1 August 2025, regulating the issuance, offering and marketing of fiat-referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong.

The firm’s structure promotes seamless teamwork, harnessing the collective expertise of its global team to address client challenges. Committed to excellence, diversity, and mentorship, Davis Polk values strong client relationships and emphasizes inclusivity and forward-thinking solutions. With lawyers who are both legal authorities and business-savvy advisors, Davis Polk equips clients to navigate uncertainty and capture new opportunities.

Davis Polk provides premier legal services to businesses worldwide, distinguished by deep industry knowledge, a collaborative culture, and client-centric focus. With over 1,000 attorneys situated in key financial and political centers, the firm delivers sophisticated, practical solutions for navigating complex legal matters. Davis Polk’s client approach combines rigorous attention to detail with a nuanced understanding of business needs, ensuring tailored and impactful counsel.

Hong Kong's licensing and regulatory framework for fiat-referenced stablecoins came into effect on 1 August 2025, regulating the issuance, offering and marketing of fiat-referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong.

1. Summary of the Stablecoins Ordinance

To recap, the Stablecoins Ordinance (Ordinance) applies specifically to stablecoins that aim to maintain a stable value with sole reference to fiat currencies (Fiat-Referenced Stablecoins or FRS).

A license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is required by (1) FRS issuers in Hong Kong and (2) Hong Kong dollar-linked FRS issuers outside of Hong Kong.

Entities that actively market FRS to the Hong Kong public are also required to be licensed.1

FRS issued by HKMA-licensed issuers can be offered to both retail and professional investors. FRS offerings issued by unlicensed issuers (e.g., foreign-based issuers of non-Hong Kong dollar-linked FRS) are restricted to professional investors only.

The Ordinance further provides that only certain licensed entities (HKMA-licensed FRS issuers, SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platforms, SFC-licensed corporations authorized for Type 1 regulated activities, and Authorized Institutions) can "offer" FRS in Hong Kong.

Please refer to our earlier client update for further details on the regulatory regime and key licensing requirements.

2. Consultation conclusions, guidelines and explanatory notes

On 29 July 2025, the HKMA published two explanatory notes on the Licensing of Stablecoin Issuers and on the Transitional Provisions for Pre-existing Stablecoin Issuers.

The HKMA also published its consultation conclusions and final guidelines on the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers and Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (For Licensed Stablecoin Issuers), following a public consultation of the draft guidelines which concluded on 30 June 2025.

The consultation conclusions demonstrated that the HKMA is willing to engage positively and constructively with the industry, including:

being open to multi-jurisdictional issuance arrangements, including where part of the reserve assets is located outside Hong Kong (this can be contrasted with licensed virtual asset exchanges, which are required to keep all client assets in Hong Kong);

arrangements, including where part of the reserve assets is located outside Hong Kong (this can be contrasted with licensed virtual asset exchanges, which are required to keep all client assets in Hong Kong); being open to having tokenized representations of eligible assets as part of the reserve assets ;

; allowing for the flexibility for currency mismatches between the denomination of the stablecoin and the underlying assets on a case-by-case basis;

on a case-by-case basis; clarifying that the one-day redemption requirement only applies after successful onboarding of the stablecoin holder;

only applies after successful onboarding of the stablecoin holder; not prohibiting the engagement of investment managers for the purpose of managing reserve assets;

for the purpose of managing reserve assets; not prohibiting the engagement of offshore distributors ;

; not prohibiting the outsourcing of private key management to third-party entities, and not prohibiting the storage of private keys outside of Hong Kong ; and

to third-party entities, and not prohibiting the ; and remaining open to the exploration of mutual recognition arrangements with other jurisdictions with comparable regulatory frameworks to potentially enable such offshore licensed stablecoins to be offered to the Hong Kong public.

3. Application procedure and timing

In a speech made last week, the Chief Executive of the HKMA indicated that in the initial stage, the HKMA will "at most grant a handful of stablecoin issuer licenses". This confirmed our previous understanding: insofar as there are many applicants, a lot of them are going to be disappointed. The Chief Executive also made clear that prospective applicants should have:

concrete use cases for their stablecoins (conceptual visions to enhance cross-border payment, support the development of Web3.0 and optimize the efficiency of foreign exchange markets are unlikely to suffice);

for their stablecoins (conceptual visions to enhance cross-border payment, support the development of Web3.0 and optimize the efficiency of foreign exchange markets are unlikely to suffice); viable business plans ,

, implementation roadmaps , and

, and awareness and technical expertise, experience and capabilities managing financial risk.

The initial batch of stablecoin issuer sandbox participants, first disclosed by the HKMA on 18 July 2024, and potentially the current list of Stored Value Facility issuers and Virtual Banks may offer some guidance on the HKMA's requirements and preferences.

The application forms for the license, controllers, as well as chief executives, stablecoin manager and directors are not publicly available and can only be obtained from the HKMA's licensing team upon prior consultation. Institutions interested in applying for a license must first indicate their interest to, and discuss their background, experience and business model with, the HKMA. This will act as a preliminary filter.

A list of documents to be submitted together with the application is at Annex B of the Explanatory Notes on Licensing of Stablecoin Issuers. As part of the application process, an applicant will be required to submit independent assessment reports regarding its overall compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Institutions interested in applying for a license are encouraged to contact the HKMA by 31 August 2025 so that the HKMA may communicate regulatory expectations and provide feedback as appropriate.

While licensing will be an ongoing process, the HKMA indicated that interested parties that consider themselves sufficiently ready should submit the application to the HKMA by 30 September 2025, and that the first batch of licenses will likely be granted in early 2026.

4. Minimum requirements for licensees

The HKMA has, through the consultation conclusions and final guidelines, clarified its expectations with regards to the minimum criteria which a licensee will be required to fulfil on an ongoing basis.