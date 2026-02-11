New Requirement For Top Talent Pass Holders

Effective 30 January 2026, all Top Talent Pass holders must complete the designated "Exclusive Survey for Top Talent Pass Holders" before submitting an online application for extension of stay.

The survey is administered by Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE), a unit under the Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government. HKTE uses the survey to gather feedback on applicants' experiences and needs, with the stated aim to enhance support services for top talent in Hong Kong.

Impact

Applicants:

Completion of the survey is now a mandatory step in the extension process. Failure to provide the acknowledgment may result in delays in processing your application. Ensure you complete the survey and download the acknowledgment before applying for an extension.

Sponsoring employers:

Unlike the initial application, TTPS applicants who have taken up employment in Hong Kong are required to obtain employer sponsorship for their extension application. Employers of TTPS holders are advised to inform and support affected employees regarding this new requirement. Delays in survey completion may impact workforce planning and operational continuity.

Action required

Applicants should be aware of this additional step and ensure it is completed before proceeding with the extension application. Please allow sufficient time to complete this requirement to facilitate a smooth extension application process.

Footnote

1. Previously, applicants were requested to complete the survey only after a successful renewal.

