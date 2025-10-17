Guernsey Private Wealth Forum Identifies Education And Communication As The Key To Supporting The Next Generation Of Wealth Creators

Wealth management experts explored how the industry is evolving to meet the needs of a new generation of entrepreneurs at the Guernsey Private Wealth Forum 2025. Emerging sectors such as technology, sport, social media and entertainment are driving demand for more tailored and innovative solutions.

The London-based conference featured two panel sessions, addressing the theme From Startup to Legacy: Building and Preserving Wealth. The first brought together leading specialists in behavioural science, reputation and investment strategy to explore how the next generation of wealth creators approach their financial objectives, and to highlight the role of service providers in facilitating growth.

Panellist Thomas Hibbert, Multi-Asset Strategist at Canaccord Wealth, said: "I think the support function your team plays is the most important role that they really have. It's holding a client's hands through the short-term volatility that is inherent to building wealth over a long term."

Other speakers echoed the sentiment that wealth managers should prioritise education and establish a two-way dialogue with clients to help them make more informed decisions.

Alexander Joshi, Head of Behavioural Finance at Barclays Private Bank, said: "As an industry, we try and solve things by having a new product or a new solution. The thing that needs to be solved is actually an issue of communication more so than products and approach.

"We have a huge amount of expertise and value to provide - but it requires thinking about how we package it, how we communicate it. The world is changing, but the core principles of growing, preserving, and passing on wealth haven't."

The younger generation – and women in particular – stand to benefit from this approach. Alice Russell, Portfolio Manager at Cazenove Capital, shared that women are projected to hold 60% of wealth in the UK by the end of this year, emphasising that fostering a sense of curiosity and confidence will be essential in empowering these demographics to actively shape their own investment journeys.

The second panel turned to the long-term considerations of wealth owners, exploring how Guernsey's expert service providers support clients through their career evolution and preserve wealth for future generations.

Kerrie Le Tissier, Country Head - Guernsey at HIGHVERN and Chair of the Guernsey Association of Trustees, encouraged advisors to capitalise on the varied and innovative solutions available in Guernsey.

Helen McGhee, Partner at Joseph Hage Aaronson & Bremen LLP, also reiterated Guernsey's enduring appeal as a jurisdiction. She noted that this reputation is underpinned by the island's stability, expertise and pragmatic regulation.

Discussions also detailed the changes to the recently streamlined Family Private Investment Fund (PIF), which offers families a flexible and efficient structure for managing their assets.

Gillian Browning, Deputy Director General for the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, reflected on Guernsey's responsiveness to the shifting environment.

"What we try to do as a regulator is calibrate the regulatory framework to the investors' needs and requirements.

"We're opening up, making it easier, reducing some of the regulatory themes associated and modifying some of the regulatory requirements, because we're very conscious of the target market."

Chief Executive of Guernsey Finance, Rupert Pleasant, said: "We believe these kinds of advancements to be a vital aspect of preserving wealth for the future, empowering the next generation to take a vested interest.

"Guernsey's trust and fiduciary expertise and talent for innovation offer the ideal environment through which to manage wealth and investments."

To close the conference, special guests Deborah Meaden and Jamie Laing interviewed each other in the Founders Fireside, where they discussed their greatest lessons in business. They also shared their personal insights on what it takes to build a lasting legacy, the importance of succession planning, and how to balance purpose and values with profit and strategy.

Jamie reflected on his journey as a media personality and business owner throughout the process of establishing credibility, navigating public perception, and building respected ventures such as Candy Kittens and Jampot Productions. He spoke on the some of the challenges he encountered on that trajectory and shared his advice to young people who aspire to a career in media entrepreneurship.

Deborah explored the evolution of her highly successful investment career, from her early business ventures to her experiences on Dragon's Den and beyond. She explained how her approach to entrepreneurship, investment, and leadership has developed over time while also touching on lessons learned from missteps and the changing relationship between wealth, ethics, and sustainability.

The conversation brought the day's discussion full circle, reinforcing how Guernsey's expertise and adaptability continue to serve the evolving priorities of wealth creators and their families around the world.

