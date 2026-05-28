ARTICLE
28 May 2026

Guernsey Funds Forum 2026 Panel 1: Flexible Fund Structuring (Video)

G
Guernsey Finance

Contributor

Guernsey Finance logo
Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Explore Firm Details
The first panel of the event, titled "Flexible fund structuring", explored the relevance of Guernsey’s different fund structures, showcasing how the island’s agility and broad expertise support innovative approaches...
Guernsey Wealth Management
Guernsey Finance
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Guernsey Finance are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources and Employment and HR topic(s)

The first panel of the event, titled "Flexible fund structuring", explored the relevance of Guernsey’s different fund structures, showcasing how the island’s agility and broad expertise support innovative approaches, including those used by emerging and first‑time fund managers. This panel featured Paul Cunningham of Helios Investment Partners, Tom Nield of AnaCap, Marc Schubert of Weil, Gotshal & Manges, Kate Solway of Hedosophia and Daisy McAndrew as moderator.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Guernsey Finance
Guernsey Finance
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More