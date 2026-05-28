Guernsey Funds Forum 2026 Panel 1: Flexible Fund Structuring (Video)

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The first panel of the event, titled "Flexible fund structuring", explored the relevance of Guernsey’s different fund structures, showcasing how the island’s agility and broad expertise support innovative approaches, including those used by emerging and first‑time fund managers. This panel featured Paul Cunningham of Helios Investment Partners, Tom Nield of AnaCap, Marc Schubert of Weil, Gotshal & Manges, Kate Solway of Hedosophia and Daisy McAndrew as moderator.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.