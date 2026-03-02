Gresham House Becomes First To Receive Guernsey Natural Capital Fund Designation For Its Biodiversity Creation Strategy

The Gresham House fund has been granted the designation by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, marking a significant step in the firm's long-term natural capital and sustainable infrastructure strategy.

The strategy invests in biodiversity creation and habitat banking projects, including through its portfolio company, Environment Bank, supporting compliance with England's 2024 biodiversity net gain regulations.

Gresham House has several funds domiciled and managed in Guernsey, including its Sustainable Infrastructure strategy funds, reflecting the island's strong regulatory standards, specialist expertise and commitment to sustainable finance.

This strategy forms a central component of Gresham House's wider natural capital strategy, which spans Sustainable Forestry, Sustainable Agriculture and Nature-based Solutions and which sees Gresham House positioned as the 10th largest natural capital manager globally.

Guernsey's Natural Capital Fund regime is the world's first regulated natural capital and biodiversity investment fund designation and provides investors with confidence through clear governance, transparency and robust oversight, that contributes to the internationally agreed objective of abating natural capital loss.

Peter Bachmann, Managing Director, Sustainable Infrastructure Gresham House said: "The Guernsey Natural Capital Fund designation shows our commitment to supporting investment in nature at scale. Our biodiversity creation strategy demonstrates Gresham House's contribution to the transition to a nature positive economy by protecting and restoring biodiversity whilst generating returns for our investors, and we are proud to receive this world first designation."

Paul Duquemin, Independent Non-Executive Director of Gresham House's Guernsey-based management company, said: "Guernsey provides an exceptional environment for innovative investment structures. The island's regulatory framework, professional expertise and focus on sustainable finance were important factors in the decision to domicile this fund in Guernsey. We are delighted to receive this Natural Capital Fund designation, which demonstrates how Guernsey supports responsible investment while maintaining the highest standards of governance and investor protection."

Gresham House's continued use of Guernsey as a base for its specialist funds reflects the island's established reputation as a leading international centre for well-regulated, sustainable investment.

