Voluntary Disclosure Of Customs Violations

Dubai Customs has introduced a voluntary disclosure mechanism allowing businesses to report customs violations before detection by authorities, potentially resulting in full or partial waiver of fines. The system requires companies to identify errors through internal reviews and submit disclosures with supporting documentation within strict timeframes. Understanding the conditions and procedures is essential for businesses seeking to leverage this compliance tool while avoiding penalties.

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Article (141 bis) of the GCC Common Customs Law introduces a voluntary disclosure mechanism under which customs fines may be waived, in whole or in part, where a customs violation is disclosed voluntarily before it is detected by the customs authorities, subject to the applicable conditions.

Dubai Customs issued Customs Policy No. (58) of 2024 setting out the requirements and procedures for implementing the Voluntary Disclosure System.

Under the policy, an applicant may voluntarily disclose errors or violations identified in its customs declarations or transactions, supported by the relevant documents and information. Subject to the applicable conditions and requirements, the disclosure may result in a full or partial waiver of the applicable customs fines.

The system covers, among other matters, violations relating to imports and exports, customs declarations, transit, warehouses, temporary admission and re-export.

A key condition is that the voluntary disclosure must be submitted before the violation is detected. A request will also not be accepted if the company is targeted for a post-clearance customs audit or has been notified of a referral or the initiation of an inspection, investigation or customs audit.

The applicant must settle any customs duties due within 30 days of receiving the financial claim notification. Failure to do so will result in the voluntary disclosure request and related decision being deemed cancelled.

What does this mean for businesses?

The Voluntary Disclosure System gives businesses an opportunity to address customs errors identified through their own internal reviews before those errors are detected by the customs authorities. Where the applicable conditions are met, early disclosure may result in a full or partial waiver of the applicable customs fines.

The system therefore makes effective customs compliance procedures particularly important. Businesses should have processes for identifying and escalating discrepancies in customs declarations and transactions, assessing whether a voluntary disclosure is appropriate, and preparing the supporting information required by Dubai Customs.

Voluntary disclosure should therefore not be viewed simply as a means of avoiding customs fines. It is an important compliance mechanism for businesses that identify customs errors internally. Where a potential violation is identified, prompt assessment and action may be critical, particularly given the requirement that disclosure take place before the violation is detected or the company becomes subject to the relevant customs audit, inspection or investigation procedures.

الإفصاح الطوعي عن المخالفات الجمركية

تنص المادة (141 مكرر) من قانون الجمارك الموحد لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية على آلية للإفصاح الطوعي، بموجبها يجوز الإعفاء من الغرامات الجمركية، كلياً أو جزئياً، في حال الإفصاح طوعاً عن مخالفة جمركية قبل اكتشافها من قبل السلطات الجمركية، وذلك وفقاً للشروط المعمول بها.

وأصدرت جمارك دبي السياسة الجمركية رقم (58) لسنة 2024، التي تحدد المتطلبات والإجراءات المتعلقة بتطبيق نظام الإفصاح الطوعي.

وبموجب هذه السياسة، يجوز للمتعامل الإفصاح طوعاً عن الأخطاء أو المخالفات التي يتم اكتشافها في بياناته الجمركية أو معاملاته، مع تقديم المستندات والمعلومات ذات الصلة. ويجوز، مع مراعاة الشروط والمتطلبات المعمول بها، أن يترتب على الإفصاح الإعفاء الكلي أو الجزئي من الغرامات الجمركية المطبقة.

ويشمل النظام، من بين أمور أخرى، المخالفات المتعلقة بالاستيراد والتصدير، والبيانات الجمركية، والعبور، والمستودعات، والإدخال المؤقت وإعادة التصدير.

ومن الشروط الأساسية أن يتم تقديم الإفصاح الطوعي قبل اكتشاف المخالفة. كما لا يُقبل الطلب إذا كانت الشركة مستهدفة بالتدقيق الجمركي اللاحق للتخليص، أو تم إخطارها بإحالة الموضوع أو ببدء إجراءات التفتيش أو التحقيق أو التدقيق الجمركي.

ويتعين على مقدم الطلب سداد أي رسوم جمركية مستحقة خلال 30 يوماً من تاريخ استلام الإخطار بالمطالبة المالية. وفي حال عدم السداد خلال هذه المدة، يُعتبر طلب الإفصاح الطوعي والقرار المتعلق به ملغيين.

ماذا يعني ذلك بالنسبة إلى الشركات؟

يمنح نظام الإفصاح الطوعي الشركات فرصة لمعالجة الأخطاء الجمركية التي يتم اكتشافها من خلال مراجعاتها الداخلية، وذلك قبل اكتشاف تلك الأخطاء من قبل السلطات الجمركية. وفي حال استيفاء الشروط المعمول بها، قد يؤدي الإفصاح المبكر إلى الإعفاء الكلي أو الجزئي من الغرامات الجمركية المطبقة.

وبالتالي، تكتسب إجراءات الامتثال الجمركي الفعالة أهمية خاصة بالنسبة إلى الشركات. وينبغي أن تكون لدى الشركات إجراءات واضحة لتحديد حالات عدم التطابق في البيانات والمعاملات الجمركية والتعامل معها، وتقييم مدى ملاءمة تقديم إفصاح طوعي، وإعداد المعلومات والمستندات المؤيدة التي تطلبها جمارك دبي.

وعليه، لا ينبغي النظر إلى الإفصاح الطوعي على أنه مجرد وسيلة لتجنب الغرامات الجمركية، بل باعتباره آلية مهمة من آليات الامتثال بالنسبة إلى الشركات التي تكتشف أخطاء جمركية من خلال إجراءاتها الداخلية. وعند اكتشاف مخالفة محتملة، قد يكون التقييم واتخاذ الإجراءات في الوقت المناسب أمراً بالغ الأهمية، لا سيما في ضوء اشتراط تقديم الإفصاح قبل اكتشاف المخالفة أو إخضاع الشركة لإجراءات التدقيق الجمركي أو التفتيش أو التحقيق ذات الصلة.

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