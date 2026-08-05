Dr. Hassan Elhais are most popular:
- within Government, Public Sector, Accounting and Audit and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)
- in United Arab Emirates
The consequences for non-compliance with AML regulations in the UAE are serious and businesses cannot afford to get it improper. One mistake in customer verification, record keeping or reporting can lead to large fines and damage to reputation.
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