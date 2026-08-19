VETS-4212 Filing Reminder For Federal Contractors: Sept. 30 Deadline Nears

The annual VETS-4212 filing season is underway. The Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) began accepting reports on Aug. 1, 2026, and covered federal contractors and subcontractors must submit their reports by Sept. 30, 2026.

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The annual VETS-4212 filing season is underway. The Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) began accepting reports on Aug. 1, 2026, and covered federal contractors and subcontractors must submit their reports by Sept. 30, 2026.

VETS-4212 Reporting at a Glance

Under the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974, covered federal contractors and subcontractors must report annually on their employment of protected veterans. Form VETS-4212 captures data on the number of protected veterans in a contractor’s workforce and among its new hires.

Who Must File?

Generally, the reporting requirement applies to federal contractors and subcontractors that have received a covered federal contract or subcontract valued at $200,000 or more, regardless of employee count. The Federal Acquisition Regulation reporting threshold increased from $150,000 to $200,000 effective Oct. 1, 2025, following an inflation adjustment to acquisition-related thresholds, according to VETS guidance.

Covered contracts and subcontracts may be with any federal department or agency. These contracts may involve the procurement of personal property or a range of non-personal services, such as utility, construction, transportation, research, insurance, and fund depository services.

Preparing for the Deadline

With the Sept. 30, 2026, deadline approaching, federal contractors and subcontractors should review their agreements to confirm whether filing is required and assemble the necessary workforce and hiring data.

Covered contractors and subcontractors may file their reports electronically through the Department of Labor’s VETS-4212 Reporting Application, which is the agency’s preferred submission method. Importantly, the agency does not accept requests for filing extensions.

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