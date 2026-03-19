Lawyer in Vietnam Dr. Oliver Massmann – Regulatory Authority Map for Foreign Investors (2026)

1. Corporate, M&A, investment policy, public procurement, customs, tax

Lead authority: Ministry of Finance (MOF)

This is one of the biggest changes in 2025. The new MOF now covers not only classic finance and tax, but also development investment, business investment in Vietnam, outbound investment, investment promotion, bidding/procurement, customs, securities, insurance, pricing, economic zones, statistics, and state capital in enterprises. In practice, for many foreign investors, MOF is now the first central ministry to check for FDI structuring, investment incentives, procurement, customs, and tax.

Use MOF for:

FDI policy and investment incentives

tax, customs, transfer pricing interface

public procurement / bidding

securities / listed company issues

insurance and pricing matters

economic zones and some enterprise-state capital interfaces.

2. Employment, labor compliance, work permits, social insurance

Lead authority: Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA)

After the 2025 merger, MOHA absorbed the former MOLISA portfolio. MOHA now manages labor, wages, employment, social insurance, occupational safety, and employment of foreign workers. For foreign investors, this means labor questions that previously sat with MOLISA should now be analyzed through the MOHA structure.

Use MOHA for:

labor law policy and labor administration

work permits and foreign employee compliance

wages, working time, internal labor rules

occupational safety and labor reporting

social insurance administration/policy.

3. Land, environment, natural resources, agriculture

Lead authority: Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE)

Another major merger in 2025 combined the old agriculture ministry and the old natural resources/environment ministry. The new MAE now covers land, environment, water resources, minerals, geology, hydrometeorology, climate change, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, animal health, plant protection, rural development, disaster prevention, and food safety in its sectoral areas. For projects, this ministry is now central for land access and environmental approvals, alongside sector-specific approvals.

Use MAE for:

land law and land-use policy

EIA and environmental compliance

water, waste, emissions, climate matters

agriculture, food, forestry, fisheries

natural resources licensing.

4. Construction, real estate, infrastructure, transport

Lead authority: Ministry of Construction (MOC)

The Ministry of Construction now also covers the former transport portfolio. It manages construction planning, architecture, construction investment, urban development, technical infrastructure, housing, real estate market, building materials, and nationwide road, railway, inland waterway, maritime, and civil aviation transport. For infrastructure investors, this is a critical post-2025 change.

Use MOC for:

construction permits and project development framework

real estate and housing policy

transport infrastructure and transport-sector regulation

PPP/infrastructure technical interfaces

urban development and logistics assets.

5. Trade, import/export controls, manufacturing, energy, competition, consumer matters

Lead authority: Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT)

MOIT remains the central authority for industry, trade, import/export administration, domestic market management, energy, electricity, oil and gas sector policy, chemicals, trade remedies, e-commerce/trade interfaces, and competition/consumer protection architecture. The Vietnam Competition Commission remains under MOIT.

Use MOIT for:

import/export licensing and product circulation issues

energy and power regulatory matters

chemicals and industrial compliance

antitrust / merger control interface

consumer protection and unfair competition

trade promotion and market access barriers.

6. Pharmaceuticals, healthcare, medical devices, hospitals

Lead authority: Ministry of Health (MOH)

MOH remains the key ministry for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, healthcare establishments, public health, and drug circulation. The 2025 decree on MOH confirms its current role and structure. For pharma investors, the operational regulator remains the Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under MOH for drug registration/marketing authorization matters.

Use MOH for:

pharmaceuticals and marketing authorizations

medical devices

healthcare licensing and hospitals

product classification in health sector

public health compliance and specialized circulars.

7. Technology, telecoms, digital infrastructure, science, innovation

Lead authority: Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST)

A key 2025 merger combined the former science ministry with the former information and communications ministry. MOST now sits at the center of science and technology policy plus major communications/digital portfolios, making it highly relevant for investors in telecoms, digital platforms, innovation, semiconductors, standards, and tech regulation.

Use MOST for:

telecoms / communications policy interfaces

digital economy and technology regulation

science, innovation, standards, metrology

IP administration interface (with other authorities depending on issue)

emerging tech and industrial innovation policy.

8. Data, cybersecurity, national security, police approvals

Lead authority: Ministry of Public Security (MPS)

For foreign investors, MPS is the key authority on cybersecurity, personal data/state-data security architecture, and national security-sensitive compliance. Recent implementing rules under the Law on Data also assign important roles to MPS in data safety incident response and supervision.

Use MPS for:

cybersecurity and data localization/security exposure

police clearance / security-related licensing issues

national security review aspects

sensitive sectors, especially digital infrastructure and cross-border data.

9. Banking, foreign exchange, offshore loans

Lead authority: State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)

(ministerial-level agency, not a ministry)

SBV remains the central bank and the lead authority for monetary policy, banking regulation, and foreign exchange control. For foreign investors this is critical for capital accounts, foreign loans, FX remittances, offshore lending registration, and banking licensing.

Use SBV for:

foreign exchange compliance

foreign loans and registration

profit remittance banking mechanics

banking and payment-sector regulation

capital account issues.

10. International treaties, diplomatic legalization, sanctions-sensitive international interface

Lead authority: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA)

MOFA handles foreign affairs, international treaties and agreements, diplomatic missions, and overseas-Vietnamese affairs. In deal practice, MOFA becomes relevant more for treaty positioning, consular/legalization matters, and diplomatic interfaces than for ordinary licensing.

Use MOFA for:

treaty and diplomatic interface issues

legalization / consular channels

cross-border state-to-state and public international law questions.

11. Courts, arbitration framework, legal system, civil enforcement

Lead authority: Ministry of Justice (MOJ)

(but disputes are decided by courts/arbitral institutions, not MOJ)

MOJ manages law making, law enforcement organization, civil judgment enforcement, judicial administration, judicial support, and legal affairs. MOJ matters for investors where legalization, enforcement, registration of secured transactions, and civil enforcement policy arise. It is important institutionally, though it is not the adjudicator of commercial disputes.

Use MOJ for:

enforcement architecture

legal framework development

judicial administration and legal support matters

some legalization / legal affairs interfaces.

12. "Who should I go to?" — sector quick guide

For a foreign investor, the quickest way to map jurisdiction in 2025 is:

FDI approval / incentives / procurement / customs / tax → MOF

Labor / work permits / social insurance → MOHA

Land / environment / natural resources / agriculture → MAE

Construction / real estate / transport infrastructure → MOC

Trade / import-export / energy / competition → MOIT

Pharma / healthcare / medical devices → MOH

Telecom / digital / science / tech policy → MOST

Cybersecurity / data security / police clearance → MPS

Banking / FX / foreign loans → SBV

Treaties / diplomacy / legalization abroad → MOFA

Civil enforcement / legal framework support → MOJ

13. Practical cautions for foreign investors

First, central ministry ≠ sole authority. In Vietnam, licensing and compliance often sit at a combination of central ministry + provincial People's Committee + local department + specialized authority. So this map is the central-regulator map, not a substitute for transaction-specific licensing analysis.

Second, the 2025 merger architecture is new. In practice, some websites, circular references, and administrative workflows may still reflect legacy ministry names for a period, even though the new decrees and government structure are already effective from 1 March 2025.

Third, foreign investors should re-check sector overlap early. A single project can trigger several authorities at once—for example, a data center may involve MOF, MOC, MOST, MPS, MAE, and SBV depending on structure, land, tech, security, and financing. That overlap is often where delay risk arises. This is an inference from the ministries' current functions after the 2025 consolidation.

14. Best-practice investor takeaway

For 2025 Vietnam deal planning, the biggest mindset shift is this:

MOF is now much broader than just finance/tax

MOHA now owns labor administration

MAE is the key land/environment gateway

MOC now covers transport as well as construction

MOST is now much more relevant for digital/telecom/tech deals

Please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com if you have any questions or want to know more details on the above. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.