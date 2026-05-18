India’s 2026 FDI Regulatory Overhaul: A Critical Legal Analysis Of FEMA (NDI) Amendments, And The SOP Framework

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (“DPIIT”) had issued Press Note 3 of 2020 (“PN3”), mandating prior Government approval for investments originating from entities or citizens of countries sharing land borders with India (“LBCs”), or where the beneficial owner of the investment was situated in or was a citizen of such countries.

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A. Introduction

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (“DPIIT”) had issued Press Note 3 of 2020 (“PN3”), mandating prior Government approval for investments originating from entities or citizens of countries sharing land borders with India (“LBCs”), or where the beneficial owner of the investment was situated in or was a citizen of such countries.

Subsequently, following the approval of the Union Cabinet on March 10, 2026, and as communicated through a Press Release issued by the Press Information Bureau (“PIB”), the DPIIT issued Press Note 2 of 2026 (“PN2”) on March 15, 2026, revisiting and substantially expanding the framework introduced under PN3.

Pursuant to the above, the Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs, notified the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 dated May 1, 2026 (“Amendment Rules”) and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026 dated May 2, 2026 (“Second Amendment Rules”). Additionally, the DPIIT issued the Standard Operating Procedure (“SOP”) for processing Foreign Direct Investment (“FDI”) proposals on May 4, 2026.

Collectively, these measures mark one of the most consequential reforms to India’s FDI framework since PN3. While the earlier regime primarily focused on restricting investments originating from countries sharing LBC, the 2026 reforms significantly broaden the scope of regulatory scrutiny by introducing detailed beneficial ownership tests, control-based attribution principles, expanded reporting obligations, enhanced national security review mechanisms, and a more structured approval process.

The reforms also reflect a notable policy shift in India’s investment regulation philosophy. The earlier framework was largely based on sectoral caps and entry routes. The new framework moves toward a disclosure-driven and security-oriented regime centred around tracing ultimate ownership, economic influence, and effective control.

B. Framework Analysis

I. FEMA (NDI) (Amendment) Rules, 2026 – Expansion of the Land-Border Country Framework

The Amendment Rules amend Rule 6(a) of the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 (“NDI Rules”) and formally incorporate the policy principles introduced under PN2.

1. Mandatory Government Approval for LBC Investments

The amendment reiterates that any investment into India by:

an entity or citizen of a country sharing LBC; or an investor whose beneficial owner is connected with such country,

shall require prior Government approval.

This provision effectively gives statutory backing to the PN2 framework and reinforces India’s national security-based screening mechanism for foreign investment.

2. Retention of Pakistan-Specific Restrictions

The amendment retains the existing restrictions applicable to Pakistan-linked investments. It specifically provides that citizens or entities incorporated in Pakistan may invest only through the Government route and are prohibited from investing in sectors such as defence, space, atomic energy, and other sectors prohibited for foreign investment.

This continues India’s longstanding differentiated treatment for Pakistan-linked investments under the FDI regime.

3. Expansion of Regulatory Oversight to Indirect Transfers

One of the most significant developments introduced through the amendment is the extension of regulatory scrutiny beyond the initial investment stage.

The amendment clarifies that where an existing investment subsequently undergoes a transfer of ownership, directly or indirectly, resulting in beneficial ownership falling within restricted categories, prior Government approval shall also be required.

This considerably expands the scope of the approval framework. Earlier, regulatory scrutiny was primarily focused on entry-stage investments. The revised framework now captures indirect transfers, upstream acquisitions, offshore restructurings, secondary transactions, and changes in ownership occurring post-investment.

As a result, multinational corporations and investment funds may now need to assess Indian FDI implications even for global restructuring exercises occurring outside India.

4. Exemption for Multilateral Banks and Funds

The amendment introduces an important carve-out for multilateral institutions. It clarifies that a multilateral bank or fund of which India is a member shall not:

be treated as an entity of any specific country; nor result in attribution of beneficial ownership to any country merely due to investment participation.

This clarification provides certainty to multilateral institutions, sovereign-backed development funds, and international financing platforms whose investor base may otherwise include entities from LBC jurisdictions.

5. Introduction of Reporting Obligations for Certain Indirect Investments

A major compliance development introduced through the amendment is the creation of a reporting framework for investments involving indirect LBC linkage even where prior Government approval may not be required as mentioned hereinabove.

Under the earlier framework, investments either fell under the Government route or the automatic route. The Amendment Rules create an intermediate category where investments involving limited LBC ownership exposure below prescribed thresholds may proceed without approval but remain subject to RBI-prescribed reporting obligations.

This reflects a broader policy transition from a purely approval-based regime to a continuing monitoring and surveillance framework.

6. Formal Definition of “Beneficial Owner”

One of the most important legal developments under the amendment is the introduction of a formal beneficial ownership test.

The amendment links the meaning of “beneficial owner” to:

Section 2(1)(fa) of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002 (“PMLA”); and Rule 9(3) of the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005.

Under those Rules, beneficial ownership in a company arises where a natural person holds more than 10% (ten percent) of shares, capital, or profits in the company, or has the ability to exercise control through other means (“Beneficial Ownership Threshold”).

This is particularly significant because the earlier PN2 regime did not prescribe any statutory threshold or structured test for determining beneficial ownership.

By incorporating the PMLA framework, the Government has aligned India’s FDI regime with anti-money laundering principles and international ownership transparency standards.

7. Introduction of Control and “Ultimate Effective Control” Test

The Amendment Rules significantly expand the scope of beneficial ownership analysis by introducing a broad three-limb test to determine whether beneficial ownership of an investment is deemed to vest in a land-border country. Under Explanation 2 to the substituted Rule 6(a), beneficial ownership may now be attributed where a citizen or entity of a land-border country:

exceeds the prescribed Beneficial Ownership Threshold; exercises control over the overseas investor entity; or exercises ultimate effective control over the Indian investee company in any manner.

Importantly, the concept of “control” has been widened beyond mere shareholding thresholds and may include veto rights, governance rights, board appointment rights, contractual influence and other forms of effective decision-making authority. Consequently, Government approval may be triggered even where the prescribed ownership threshold is not crossed, provided the relevant person is capable of exercising control at the investor or investee level.

This introduces a clear substance-over-form approach and significantly enhances regulatory scrutiny over layered investment structures and governance arrangements.

Further, the Amendment Rules expressly adopt a substance-over-form approach by requiring aggregation of rights and entitlements of land-border-linked persons “whether acting together or otherwise”, thereby removing the traditional requirement of demonstrating concerted action for clubbing holdings. Collectively, these changes substantially enhance regulatory scrutiny over layered investment structures, governance arrangements and indirect influence rights.

8. Clarification on Participating Interests in Oil Fields

The amendment also clarifies that the issue or transfer of participating interest or rights in oil fields to non-residents shall be treated as foreign investment and must comply with the applicable conditions under Schedule I of the NDI Rules.

This removes ambiguity regarding the regulatory treatment of such transactions within the oil and gas sector.

II. FEMA (NDI) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026 – Insurance Sector Reforms

Separate from the land-border country reforms, the Second Amendment Rules, 2026 revise the FDI framework applicable to the insurance sector.

The amendment restructures Schedule I of the NDI Rules and consolidates the conditions applicable to insurance companies, insurance intermediaries, and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (“LIC”).

1. Restructuring of Insurance Sector Classification

The amendment creates separate categories for FDI. Insurance companies and insurance intermediaries are permitted up to 100% under the automatic route. However, in the case of LIC, foreign investment is permitted only up to 20% under the automatic route.

This restructuring provides greater regulatory clarity and distinguishes between insurers, intermediaries, and LIC.

2. Confirmation of 100% FDI under Automatic Route

The amendment expressly confirms that aggregate foreign investment, including portfolio investment, may be permitted up to 100% of the paid-up equity capital of Indian insurance companies under the automatic route.

However, approval and verification requirements prescribed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (“IRDAI”) and compliance with the Insurance Act, 1938 continue to apply.

3. Alignment with IRDAI Framework

The amendment expressly links FEMA compliance with:

the Insurance Act, 1938; the Indian Insurance Companies (Foreign Investment) Rules, 2015; and applicable IRDAI regulations.

Accordingly, FEMA approval alone does not suffice. Insurance entities must continue to comply with sectoral licensing, governance, and operational requirements prescribed by IRDAI.

4. Retention of Indian Governance Safeguards

The amendment retains governance safeguards by requiring at least one among the Chairperson, Managing Director, or Chief Executive Officer to be a resident Indian citizen.

This reflects the Government’s continued emphasis on domestic managerial oversight and governance participation despite liberalized foreign ownership limits.

5. Additional Conditions for Foreign-Controlled Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance intermediaries with majority foreign shareholding are now specifically required to:

be incorporated as a limited company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013; appoint resident Indian citizens in key managerial roles; bring technological and managerial expertise; and disclose payments made to group or related entities in a specific format.

These provisions strengthen governance oversight and regulatory transparency.

6. Clarification for Bank-Promoted Insurance Companies

The amendment further clarifies that foreign investment conditions applicable to private sector banks shall also apply to bank-promoted insurance companies, thereby ensuring regulatory consistency across sectors.

7. Separate Framework for LIC

The amendment separately codifies the FDI framework applicable to LIC by prescribing:

a 20% foreign investment cap; automatic route entry; and compliance requirements under the LIC Act, 1956 and relevant provisions of the Insurance Act.

This formal incorporation of LIC within the FEMA framework provides greater legal clarity for foreign participation in LIC.

III. SOP for Processing FDI Proposals – Institutionalizing the Approval Process

The SOP issued by DPIIT on 4th May, 2026 operationalizes the revised PN2 and FEMA framework by prescribing the procedural architecture for processing FDI proposals.

1. Fully Digital Approval System

The SOP mandates that all FDI applications be filed online through the Foreign Investment Facilitation (“FIF”) / National Single Window System (“NSWS”) Portal.

The framework eliminates physical filings and seeks to create a completely paperless approval process.

2. Formalized Inter-Ministerial Review Mechanism

The SOP institutionalizes inter-ministerial consultation by requiring circulation of applications to DPIIT, RBI, Ministry of Home Affairs (“MHA”), Ministry of External Affairs (“MEA”), and sectoral ministries.

This significantly formalizes the national security review architecture applicable to FDI approvals.

3. Expansion of Mandatory Security Clearance

Security clearance requirements have now been expressly extended to investments covered under the PN2 / LBC framework.

This marks a major expansion of the security review mechanism and indicates that investments with LBC nexus may attract scrutiny even in sectors that are otherwise not considered traditionally sensitive.

4. Extensive Beneficial Ownership Disclosure Requirements

The SOP introduces highly detailed disclosure obligations requiring applicants to disclose:

upstream ownership structures; directors and key managerial personnel; limited partner/general partner structures; investment committee members; veto and control rights; and ultimate beneficial ownership details.

Compared to the earlier regime, the disclosure framework is considerably more comprehensive and aligned with anti-money laundering due diligence standards.

5. New Reporting Framework for Non-Approval Transactions

Even investments that fall below Government approval thresholds may now require reporting where indirect LBC linkage exists.

This represents a major compliance development and substantially expands FEMA reporting obligations.

6. Introduction of Defined Timelines

The SOP introduces a structured timeline-based framework for processing FDI applications, wherein DPIIT circulation is completed within 2 days, initial scrutiny takes 2 weeks, comments from authorities are received within 6 weeks, and final approval is granted within 12 weeks.

This seeks to introduce procedural certainty and administrative accountability within the approval process.

7. Expedited Approval Route for Strategic Sectors

The SOP also introduces an expedited approval framework for specified strategic manufacturing sectors including electronics, advanced battery components, semiconductors, capital goods manufacturing, rare earth processing, and battery manufacturing.

This reflects the Government’s attempt to balance national security concerns with industrial policy priorities and supply chain resilience objectives.

C. Overall Regulatory Impact

Collectively, the Amendment Rules, Second Amendment Rules and SOP significantly transform India’s FDI regulatory landscape.

First, they create a much broader national security screening framework permitting scrutiny of indirect ownership structures, layered investment vehicles, governance rights, and ultimate effective control.

Second, they substantially increase compliance obligations for investors and Indian companies. Businesses may now need to undertake deeper beneficial ownership tracing, maintain detailed ownership mapping, monitor indirect ownership changes, and comply with enhanced reporting obligations.

Third, the reforms reflect increasing convergence between India’s:

FDI framework; FEMA regime; anti-money laundering laws; and national security review mechanisms.

Finally, the reforms reveal a dual policy approach. While India continues to liberalize sectors such as insurance and strategic manufacturing, it is simultaneously tightening scrutiny over investments involving sensitive ownership linkages or national security concerns.

D. Conclusion

The combined effect of PN2, the Amendment Rules, the Second Amendment Rules, and the SOP marks a decisive shift in India’s foreign investment regulatory framework.

The earlier FDI regime primarily focused on sectoral caps and entry routes. The 2026 reforms move significantly beyond that model by introducing a sophisticated system based on beneficial ownership tracing, control analysis, enhanced disclosure obligations, national security review, and continuing regulatory monitoring.

For foreign investors, private equity funds, multinational corporations, and Indian investee entities, the reforms substantially increase regulatory diligence expectations and compliance responsibilities. At the same time, the Government has attempted to preserve investment facilitation through procedural standardization, digital processing systems, and expedited approval mechanisms for strategic sectors.

Ultimately, the reforms signal India’s intention to create a more transparent, security-conscious, and institutionally integrated FDI regime capable of balancing investment promotion with national economic and strategic interests.

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