Termination Is Not Blacklisting: The Supreme Court’s Reaffirmation Of Procedural Autonomy In Government Contract Sanctions

The maintenance of the sanctity of public procurement law in India has faced the perpetual struggle between administrative efficacy and the protection of fundamental rights of those safeguarding the nation’s infrastructure.

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The maintenance of the sanctity of public procurement law in India has faced the perpetual struggle between administrative efficacy and the protection of fundamental rights of those safeguarding the nation’s infrastructure. The core point of adjudication revolving around this struggle is the power of the State to blacklist, an extreme form of sovereign authority judicially equated to commercial extinction. The present article focuses on the recent judicial redressal of this conflict of absolute power and constitutional rights of contractors, focusing on the elimination of commercial ostracization and reinforcement of the doctrine of procedural autonomy.

In its recent judgment in M/S A.K.G. Construction and Developers Private Limited vs State of Jharkhand & Ors. (2026 INSC 312), the Supreme Court of India has delivered a landmark clarification on the boundaries of state power. The Court drew a clear line between the State’s right to terminate an agreement and its separate regulatory power to blacklist a firm. By doing so, it reaffirmed the importance of procedural autonomy. This ruling serves as a vital reminder that even when a physical structure fails, the pillars of natural justice must remain standing.

Factual Matrix

The case of M/S A.K.G. Construction and Developers Private Limited vs State of Jharkhand & Ors. (2026 INSC 312) revolves around the dispute between a registered contractor of the Water and Sanitation Department (hereinafter referred to as the “Appellant”) and the state government of Jharkhand (hereinafter referred to as the “Respondent”) wherein the former was contracted for construction of an Elevated Service Reservoir (hereinafter referred to as “ESR”) by issuance of a Letter of Acceptance (hereinafter referred to as “LOA”) dated 6th March, 2023.

The overhead water tank under construction collapsed due to an unexpected cyclone on 1st June, 2024. Even though the Appellant offered the repair of the collapsed construction on its own expense, the Respondent issued a show cause notice alleging negligence on the part of the Appellant and demanding an explanation for such poor quality of construction. Consequently, the government initiated multi-level enquiries against the collapse with concluding concurrent reports indicating negligence on part of the Appellant.

The Chief Engineer of the Water and Sanitation Department issued a termination cum five year blacklisting order against the Appellant dated 23rd August, 2023. The contractor’s appeal and writ petition before the Appellate Authority cum Principal Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation Department and the High Court, respectively, were dismissed vide orders dated 5th December, 2024 and 7th February, 2025. Similarly, vide review order of the High Court dated 4th August, 2025, the appeal of the contractor against the impugned order dated 7th February, 2025 was also dismissed.

The Underlying Issue in Question

The Supreme Court did not question the lower court’s adjudication on the termination of the contract given the findings of the enquiry committees, the admission of negligence on part of the Appellant verified from the fact that it offered the repair of the demolition at its own cost and the fact that the principle of audi alteram partem was not vitiated given that the Appellant had been given sufficient opportunity of being heard before the Appellate Authority and the High Court.

The question before the Apex Court was the legality of the execution of State power to completely ostracize a private party’s right to trade or business. The standards of fairness and non-arbitrariness in the procedural autonomy of the State were to be examined as they were being used as an instrument of coercion against a private party, preventing them from exercising their right to fundamental rights.

The Supreme Court was presented with the question whether a mere show cause notice demanding the explanation behind a technical failure could constitute as a sufficient cause for passing a blacklisting order, debarring the aggrieved party from engaging in business with any other entity for a considerable period of five years.

The Underlying Law

In this case, the Supreme Court examined the legal issues arising from the General Conditions of Contract (hereinafter referred to as the “GCC”) and the Jharkhand Contractor Registration Rules, 2012, (hereinafter referred to as the “2012 Rules”). The Court specifically considered Clause 59 of the GCC and Rule 10 of the 2012 Rules while addressing the questions before it.

a. Clause 59 of GCC: The clause gives both the employer and the contractor the right to terminate the contract. It states that termination can be triggered by fundamental breaches, such as unauthorized work stoppages, failure to rectify identified defects, insolvency, or engaging in corrupt or fraudulent conduct. However, it also empowers the employer to terminate the contract for convenience notwithstanding the occurrence of a fundamental breach. The clause imparts the right to terminate a contract to both the employer and the contractor.

b. Rule 10 of the 2012 Rules: The rule enumerates the criteria for blacklisting of contractors and their debarment from engaging in any future trade or undertaking, immediate cancellation of registration, forfeiture of the security deposit. To ensure the upholding of natural justice, the rule also imposes the mandate of issuance of a show cause notice for such blacklisting and provides the contractor the right to appeal against such order of blacklisting.

The Court’s Verdict: Analysis

The Supreme Court highlighted the difference in governance of the two concepts – termination and blacklisting. The former is governed under Clause 59 of GCC and the latter is governed by Rule 10 of the 2012 Rules. The consequence of the application of blacklisting is futuristic in dimension. It shall affect the future course of business of a contractor, in addition to the present termination of contractor and cancellation of registration. Hence, to protect the fundamental rights of contractors, the Rule, incorporating the principle of natural justice, imposes the mandate of issuing a show cause notice before such blacklisting.

However, the show cause notice, as issued by the Respondent, is devoid of reflecting any intention of blacklisting the Appellant. It merely demands for an explanation of the demolition of the overhead water tank. The Court observed that assuming the consequence of blacklisting from the wording of the notice shall succumb the rationale behind the principle of natural justice as it did not specifically warn the contractor of the impending blacklisting. The assumption acts as a hinderance for the contractor in exercising his right of audi alteram partem. The contractor has not been accorded with the chance to oppose the order of blacklisting as it was not known of such a consequence.

The Apex Court relied on several landmark judgements highlighting the fact that behind every sanction of an authority, there must be independent application of mind. A less severe consequence shall not be implied to be succeeded by a more sever consequence without any logical and cogent evidentiary basis that independently warrants such an escalation. A higher threshold of proof and independent application of mind are mandatory for such an extreme sanction, as the degree of punishment must always be proportionate to the established conduct.

Upholding the Principle of Natural Justice: Key Precedents Cited

The Court reiterate the verdicts as reported in the following judgements to uphold the principle of natural justice in the present case –

a. Erusian Equipment & Chemicals Ltd. vs. State of West Bengal (1975) 1 SCC 70: In this case, the Court observed that the concept of blacklisting must be considered as a coercive action as it creates a future disability for the contractors. Hence, it must be backed with the objective satisfaction of the authority imposing it and must be followed by a fair chance of representation of the aggrieved party.

b. UMC Technologies Pvt Ltd vs. Food Corporation of India (2021) 2 SCC 551: The Court, in this case, emphasised that such a grave step must be preceded by an unambiguous, specific and explicitly reasoned notice in order for the other party to have a fair chance of defending themselves. Such precision is necessary as the consequences of such an order can cause reputational harm, loss of future business, affecting the aggrieved party gravely.

c. Kulja Industries Limited vs. Chief General Manager, Western Telecom Project BSNL (2014) 14 SCC 731: The Court affirmed that whilst the power to blacklist is inherent in the contract-allotting party and need not be specifically conferred by statute, when exercised by the State or its instrumentalities, it is subject to judicial review on the touchstone of natural justice, proportionality, non-discrimination and reasonableness. A fair hearing is an essential precondition for a valid blacklisting order, and permanent debarment is too harsh and heavy a punishment to be considered reasonable. Notably, the Court directed the formulation of broad guidelines prescribing graded periods of debarment depending upon the gravity of offences, so as to reduce arbitrariness and inspire confidence in the fairness of administrative action.

Conclusion

The present case serves as an excellent example of administrative overreach, marking a clear distinction between governance of termination of contract and blacklisting of contractors. The autonomy exercised by the state, masked with absolute discretion, disregarded the cardinal pillars of a just and viable legal framework. Without any guardianship of the principles of natural justice and proportionality, the State’s actions moulded from what started as a contractual remedy to irrational exercise of absolute power. Hence, when presented before the judiciary, the Court intervened to maintain the sanctity of Rule of Law.

Amongst other remarkable aspects of the judgement, one of the most pragmatic aspect was the tailoring of the remedy as required by the financially disadvantageous position of the Appellant. Ordinarily, in cases where a blacklisting order is quashed, the Court’s primary recourse is to direct the case of the concerned department to initiate the investigation from scratch. However, in the present case, as the Appellant had already suffered the consequences of the irrational blacklisting for eighteen months, the Court pronounced that the blacklisting must immediately cease to operate. In the Court’s view, this approach strikes a fair and reasonable balance. It addresses the breach without exceeding what the situation reasonably requires, while still upholding the principles of administrative fairness. In the end, it reflects a proportionate response that keeps the consequence in line with the seriousness of the lapse.

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