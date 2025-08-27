Qatar Launches Digital Platform To Facilitate Public-Private Partnerships

As part of Qatar's efforts to accelerate digital transformation and enhance regulatory frameworks, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MoCI") has launched a new digital platform ("Platform") for its Public-Private Partnership ("PPP") Program. The Platform aims to highlight investment opportunities and projects available to the private sector.

The Platform has been developed by the MoCI's Business Development Department, and consolidates project and investment data into a centralised digital database. Its purpose is to streamline private sector access to PPP opportunities across sectors like infrastructure, services, and technology.

This initiative marks a strategic step toward enhancing public-private collaboration in line with Qatar's national development ambitions. By improving transparency and facilitating the discovery of viable projects, the Platform helps private entities align with the nation's socio-economic growth objectives.

Some of the Platform's objectives include:

Supporting private sector participation in investment projects that foster socio-economic development;

Promoting sustainable development, innovation, and economic diversification; and

Advancing infrastructure, digital transformation, and service delivery in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Platform is live and accessible to investors and stakeholders. Access is facilitated through a QR code included in official MoCI communications.

