Africa & Asia

Welcome to the October edition of Law Update. This month, our sector focus turns to Africa and Asia—two regions that are playing an increasingly influential role in shaping the global economy...

Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Founded in 1989, we are the leading corporate law firm in the UAE and throughout the Middle East & North Africa with more than 450 legal professionals in 17 offices across 10 countries. We’re determined to use our knowledge, experience and intellectual rigour to find innovative solutions to overcome complex business challenges. We actively encourage diversity and inclusion, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, to ensure our clients succeed.

With 17 offices across 10 countries, we are a full-service commercial firm combining knowledge, experience and expertise to ensure our clients have access to the best legal solutions that are commercially sound and cost effective.

Article Insights

Jody Waugh’s articles from Al Tamimi & Company are most popular: in United Arab Emirates

with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries Al Tamimi & Company are most popular: within Government, Public Sector, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)

Welcome to this month's Law Update

Welcome to the October edition of Law Update. This month, our sector focus turns to Africa and Asia—two regions that are playing an increasingly influential role in shaping the global economy and redefining cross-border investment flows. For businesses and investors alike, these markets present immense opportunities, but also demand careful navigation of evolving legal and regulatory frameworks.

In this issue, we spotlight Egypt, where reforms to the mining sector, the sukuk framework, and labor law signal a significant shift toward attracting and safeguarding foreign investment. We also explore the strengthening of UAE–Moroccan economic ties, as well as the broader role of the UAE as a global hub for private wealth management and dispute resolution, particularly in cases involving African parties.

Turning to Asia, our contributors examine the rising wave of Korean investment in the Middle East, covering capital markets, IT infrastructure, and large-scale railway and energy projects. We also look at the Belt and Road Initiative's impact on Iraq, Asian investments in MENA, and comparative legal insights between Korea and the UAE. These articles highlight how Asian markets are extending their influence across our region, bringing with them new partnerships and opportunities for growth.

Across these diverse contributions, a common theme emerges: Africa and Asia are no longer peripheral to global business strategy—they are central to it. By understanding the legal complexities and opportunities across these jurisdictions, our readers can better position themselves to succeed in this rapidly evolving landscape.

As always, our commitment remains to provide timely, practical, and forward-looking insights that guide our clients and readers through the shifting dynamics of the Middle East and beyond. We trust you will find this edition a valuable resource as you explore the opportunities that Africa and Asia present.

To read this article in full, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.