UAE Establishes National Media Authority

The UAE Government has issued a Federal Decree-Law establishing the National Media Authority (NMA) as a federal public entity affiliated with the UAE Cabinet.

The new Authority aims to unify and strengthen the UAE's national media direction by aligning media policies and messages across federal and local entities, and by consolidating the country's media discourse at both national and international levels.

Under the Decree-Law, the National Media Authority will assume the functions, rights, and obligations of the UAE Media Council, the National Media Office, and the Emirates News Agency (WAM), including those arising from existing contracts and agreements.

The Authority will be responsible for developing national media strategies, policies, and legislation; regulating and licensing media outlets across traditional, digital, and free zone platforms; and setting media content standards in coordination with relevant authorities. It will also oversee media content within the UAE and work to enhance the country's global image.

In addition, the NMA will lead crisis media management efforts, address misinformation and fake news, and strengthen early warning mechanisms related to digital media threats. The Decree-Law also mandates the development of WAM as the official channel for publishing and distributing approved news, including through a global network of correspondents.

The legislation further outlines the Authority's governance structure, including the appointment of a head, deputy head, secretary-general, and a board of trustees, and authorises the Authority—subject to Cabinet approval—to establish or own shares in limited liability companies.

