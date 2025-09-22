Understanding The New Civil Defence Authority And Its Regulations (Video)

The UAE has issued a new civil defence law which is governed by federal decree-law No. (35) of 2024 on the reorganization of the civil defence authority. This new civil defence law aimed at strengthening emergency response and disaster management. Watch it now.
Learn about the UAE's Civil Defence Authority, its responsibilities, and key Civil Defence Regulations. Understand how CDA ensures safety, compliance, and public protection across the UAE. Watch now to stay informed.
