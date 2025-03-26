Qatar Produces List Of 1,200 Activities Open To Foreign Investment, Invites Consultation On Anti-Dumping Duty Review For Products From China And India

Business Activities List

In its efforts to stimulate investment into the country, Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry ("MoCI") has produced a list of 1,200 activities that are eligible for foreign investment and, in many cases, 100% foreign ownership. Eligible sectors include agriculture, auto repair, construction, education, financial services, healthcare, IT and communications, mining, manufacturing, retail and trading activities, transportation and storage, and waste management to name a few.

However, it is important to note that not all activities included in the list are eligible for 100% foreign ownership or are even open to foreign investment. Examples include traffic regulation and monitoring, selling new and used cars, and managing airports, which all require some level of Qatari investment. Other examples, such as oil and gas extraction, printing newspapers and periodicals, and trading in pharmaceuticals, are closed to foreign investment.

The complete list may be found here: www.moci.gov.qa/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Business-Activates-Guide-for-non-Qatari-Investment.pdf

Anti-dumping Duty Review

At the same time, the MoCI has invited all stakeholders, including companies, manufacturers, importers, and exporters, to submit their requests for hearings to present their views on the anti-dumping duties imposed on ceramic and porcelain tile imports into the GCC from the People's Republic of China and the Republic of India. The duty applies to ceramic and porcelain tiles, slabs, or wall and fireplace coverings, whether mounted or not. The call for stakeholder input comes after the announcement by the GCC Permanent Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade for the GCC States that it will be conducting an investigation into the duties.

Additional information regarding anti-dumping duties in Qatar may be found here: https://qatarlaw.com/article/recent-anti-dumping-trade-measures-in-qatar

