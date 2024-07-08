Qatar Announces Public Private Partnership To Build 14 Schools

To ensure that high-quality education will be provided to over 10,000 students, Qatar has announced a plan to build fourteen new schools through a public private partnership...

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

To ensure that high-quality education will be provided to over 10,000 students, Qatar has announced a plan to build fourteen new schools through a public private partnership arrangement pursuant to Law No. 12 of 2022 Regulating Partnerships Between Public and Private Sectors ("PPP Law").

The Public Works Authority ("Ashghal"), and Urbacon Trading and Contracting Company signed a new contract to construct the schools. Under the project, five primary schools will be built in the areas of South Al Wajba, Muaither, Al Thumama, Al Meshaf. An additional four preparatory schools will be built in the areas of Muaither, Al Gharrafa, Al Aziziya and Rawdat Rashed. Three secondary schools will be built in Ain Khaled, Muaither and Al Thumama, with two science and technology schools being built in Al Sakhama and Rawdat Al Hamama.

The project is part of the second package of the Qatar Schools Development Programme within the Public-Private Partnership model, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. The project is also in line with the Third National Development Strategy 2030-2024 and the final phase of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Ashghal previously oversaw the first construction package of eight schools pursuant to the PPP Law. Under the current project, modern construction methods including 3D printing technology and modular building using prefabricated structures will be used in the construction process. The schools are scheduled to be operational from the 2025-26 academic year.

Originally published on March 28, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.