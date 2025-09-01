Lasting Powers Of Attorney (LPAs) – Key Insights

ISOLAS LLP Partner Sarah Bray and Associate< a href="https://gibraltarlawyers.com/people/letizia-greco/">Letizia Greco provide practical guidance on LPAs, outlining their importance, who can make them, when they take effect, and the types most requested.

This discussion highlights why LPAs are an essential tool for future planning and decision-making.

Watch the full video to learn more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.