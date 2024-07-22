ARTICLE
22 July 2024

Dr Jamie Trinidad KC Appointed Beacon Professor At The University Of Gibraltar

I
ISOLAS LLP is delighted with the appointment of its Consultant, Dr Jamie Trinidad KC, as Beacon Professor at the University of Gibraltar.
ISOLAS LLP is delighted with the appointment of its Consultant, Dr Jamie Trinidad KC, as Beacon Professor at the University of Gibraltar.

Jamie who is also Fellow and Director of Studies in Law at Wolfson College, Cambridge, and a Fellow of the Lauterpacht Centre for International Law at the University of Cambridge, shares his time between Cambridge and Gibraltar working closely with colleagues at the firm on public, administrative and regulatory matters.

The inaugural lecture titled, 'The Disputed Waters Around Gibraltar: A Brief History' drew on Jamie's long experience advising and representing clients – including HM Government of Gibraltar – on matters relating to the law of the sea. His previous writings on the legal status of the waters around Gibraltar include an article in the 2016 British Yearbook of International Law and a 2015 opinion piece in the New Statesman.

The event was covered by GBC and the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Senior Partner Peter Isola commented "The University of Gibraltar should be congratulated for this appointment as Jamie is an outstanding talent and his knowledge and expertise belies his young age. He is truly exceptional and we are immensely proud of everything he has so deservedly achieved."

