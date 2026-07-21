ISOLAS LLP, a Gibraltar-based limited liability partnership, provides legal services through its team of partners, employees, and consultants. The firm operates from its registered office at Suite 23, Portland House, Glacis Road, Gibraltar, maintaining professional standards in legal practice.

ISOLAS LLP is a full service Gibraltar law firm and can advise on the full range of legal services available in Gibraltar. An award-winning firm, ranked by the world’s leading directories as a leader in the market, our only focus is on our clients and on delivering the best solutions.

Today’s provisional implementation of the UK – EU Treaty in respect of Gibraltar is a truly historic day and all parties should be congratulated for their perseverance in delivering this positive and dramatic change to the benefit of all people on both sides of the now redundant frontier.

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