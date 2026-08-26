UK And Ireland – TikTok Self Reports Possible Sanctions Breaches

TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited has self-reported potential sanctions breaches to UK and Irish regulators, including the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation and the Central Bank of Ireland.

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It has been reported, here (behind a paywall), that TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited, has self-reported potential breaches of sanctions both to the UK’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, and to Ireland’s Central Bank of Ireland, as well as to other unnamed regulators.

The information on the self-reporting comes from the most-recently filed company accounts, available from Companies House in England:

No other information is available on the sanctions regime, or regimes, involved, the nature of the potential breaches, or the progress in any regulatory investigations since April.

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