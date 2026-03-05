UK EU Treaty Released

- in Europe
Summary of the UK–EU Agreement in Respect of Gibraltar
The draft text for the proposed Treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union in respect of Gibraltar has today been published in anticipation of its consideration before the relevant Parliaments.
The text is the culmination of an extraordinary effort by the Governments of the United Kingdom, Spain, Gibraltar and the European Union to implement the New Years Eve agreement entered into on the 31st December 2020 to arrive at a sovereignty neutral solution providing for the free passage of people and goods across the Gibraltar border following Brexit.
The innovative solution of extending the Schengen area to Gibraltar, with Schengen controls at the Border and Port are close to becoming a reality. The Treaty will create a comprehensive post Brexit framework governing Gibraltar's relationship with the EU, while preserving UK and Spanish sovereignty positions and Gibraltar's red lines.
The Core Objective
The Agreement establishes a bespoke UK–EU relationship for Gibraltar designed to:
- Remove physical border barriers between Gibraltar and Spain
- Provide for the protection of the integrity of the Schengen Area and the EU Single Market
- Provide long term legal and economic certainty for Gibraltar and the surrounding region
- Strengthen security, law enforcement, and financial integrity cooperation
Sovereignty
Explicitly neutral on sovereignty.
Nothing in the Agreement alters or prejudices the legal positions of the UK or Spain regarding Gibraltar.
Movement of People
Border Arrangements
- All physical barriers at the Gibraltar–Spain land border are removed.
- Gibraltar is not part of Schengen, but:
- People can circulate freely between Gibraltar and Schengen states without routine border checks.
- Spain performs Schengen style border checks at Gibraltar's airport and port, with UK/Gibraltar authorities also involved.
Rights of Residents
Gibraltar residents:
- Can travel visa free within Schengen for 90 days in any 180 day period
- Are exempt from ETIAS and entry/exit stamping.
EU citizens enjoy reciprocal short stay access to Gibraltar.
Safeguards
- Temporary border controls can be reintroduced for public security, health, or serious threats.
- Strong mechanisms exist to prevent abuse of residence rights.
Residence, Immigration & Asylum
Gibraltar controls residence permits but Spain may object where there are security or public order concerns.
- No "golden visa" or investment based residence routes are allowed.
- Asylum claims are handled by Gibraltar authorities, with:
- EU equivalent standards
- Return obligations where claims are refused
- Any protection granted has territorial validity limited to Gibraltar.
Customs, Goods & Trade
Gibraltar enters a customs union with the EU:
- No customs duties or quantitative restrictions on land border goods
- EU customs law applies in key areas.
Gibraltar aligns with EU rules on:
- Product standards
- Customs enforcement
- Indirect taxation (including tobacco controls)
Objective
- Prevent smuggling, tax evasion, and market distortion
- Protect the EU Single Market while allowing frictionless trade
Economy, Tax & Level Playing Field
Gibraltar commits to:
- EU equivalent state aid controls
- Transparency over subsidies and tax measures
- Labour, environmental, and climate standards
Anti tax avoidance and fair competition principles are embedded.
Dispute mechanisms exist where one side believes competition is distorted.
Transport
The Treaty Covers:
- Aviation (including Gibraltar Airport access)
- Road transport
- Maritime transport
It also ensures continuity of passenger and goods movement, including emergency services.
Law Enforcement & Security
Cooperation Includes:
- Police cooperation and joint operations
- Europol and Eurojust participation
- Exchange of criminal records
- Mutual legal assistance
- Extradition via arrest warrant style mechanisms
- Asset freezing, confiscation, and AML enforcement
Anti Money Laundering
- Gibraltar must not fall below EU AML standards
- Strong cooperation on financial intelligence and enforcement
Governance & Oversight
Institutions
- Cooperation Council (UK–EU)
- Specialised Committees (circulation of persons, trade, aviation)
Dispute Resolution
- Formal arbitration procedures
- Suspension or termination possible for serious breaches
- 12 month termination notice after evaluation periods
Financial & Regional Support
A financial mechanism supports economic cohesion between Gibraltar and the neighbouring Campo de Gibraltar region in Spain.
In Summary
This Agreement effectively integrates Gibraltar into key EU systems (Schengen circulation, customs, law enforcement) without EU membership, while preserving UK sovereignty and Gibraltar self governance. It is:
- Economically transformative
- Legally complex but comprehensive
- Security focused
- Designed to make the border functionally invisible for people and goods, while remaining legally controlled.
The full Agreement can be found here
