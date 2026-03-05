UK EU Treaty Released

Summary of the UK–EU Agreement in Respect of Gibraltar

The draft text for the proposed Treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union in respect of Gibraltar has today been published in anticipation of its consideration before the relevant Parliaments.

The text is the culmination of an extraordinary effort by the Governments of the United Kingdom, Spain, Gibraltar and the European Union to implement the New Years Eve agreement entered into on the 31st December 2020 to arrive at a sovereignty neutral solution providing for the free passage of people and goods across the Gibraltar border following Brexit.

The innovative solution of extending the Schengen area to Gibraltar, with Schengen controls at the Border and Port are close to becoming a reality. The Treaty will create a comprehensive post Brexit framework governing Gibraltar's relationship with the EU, while preserving UK and Spanish sovereignty positions and Gibraltar's red lines.

The Core Objective

The Agreement establishes a bespoke UK–EU relationship for Gibraltar designed to:

Remove physical border barriers between Gibraltar and Spain

Provide for the protection of the integrity of the Schengen Area and the EU Single Market

Provide long term legal and economic certainty for Gibraltar and the surrounding region

Strengthen security, law enforcement, and financial integrity cooperation

Sovereignty

Explicitly neutral on sovereignty.

Nothing in the Agreement alters or prejudices the legal positions of the UK or Spain regarding Gibraltar.

Movement of People

Border Arrangements

All physical barriers at the Gibraltar–Spain land border are removed.

Gibraltar is not part of Schengen, but: People can circulate freely between Gibraltar and Schengen states without routine border checks. Spain performs Schengen style border checks at Gibraltar's airport and port, with UK/Gibraltar authorities also involved.



Rights of Residents

Gibraltar residents:

Can travel visa free within Schengen for 90 days in any 180 day period

Are exempt from ETIAS and entry/exit stamping.

EU citizens enjoy reciprocal short stay access to Gibraltar.

Safeguards

Temporary border controls can be reintroduced for public security, health, or serious threats.

Strong mechanisms exist to prevent abuse of residence rights.

Residence, Immigration & Asylum

Gibraltar controls residence permits but Spain may object where there are security or public order concerns.

No "golden visa" or investment based residence routes are allowed.

Asylum claims are handled by Gibraltar authorities, with: EU equivalent standards Return obligations where claims are refused

Any protection granted has territorial validity limited to Gibraltar.

Customs, Goods & Trade

Gibraltar enters a customs union with the EU:

No customs duties or quantitative restrictions on land border goods

EU customs law applies in key areas.

Gibraltar aligns with EU rules on:

Product standards

Customs enforcement

Indirect taxation (including tobacco controls)

Objective

Prevent smuggling, tax evasion, and market distortion

Protect the EU Single Market while allowing frictionless trade

Economy, Tax & Level Playing Field

Gibraltar commits to:

EU equivalent state aid controls

Transparency over subsidies and tax measures

Labour, environmental, and climate standards

Anti tax avoidance and fair competition principles are embedded.

Dispute mechanisms exist where one side believes competition is distorted.

Transport

The Treaty Covers:

Aviation (including Gibraltar Airport access)

Road transport

Maritime transport

It also ensures continuity of passenger and goods movement, including emergency services.

Law Enforcement & Security

Cooperation Includes:

Police cooperation and joint operations

Europol and Eurojust participation

Exchange of criminal records

Mutual legal assistance

Extradition via arrest warrant style mechanisms

Asset freezing, confiscation, and AML enforcement

Anti Money Laundering

Gibraltar must not fall below EU AML standards

Strong cooperation on financial intelligence and enforcement

Governance & Oversight

Institutions

Cooperation Council (UK–EU)

Specialised Committees (circulation of persons, trade, aviation)

Dispute Resolution

Formal arbitration procedures

Suspension or termination possible for serious breaches

12 month termination notice after evaluation periods

Financial & Regional Support

A financial mechanism supports economic cohesion between Gibraltar and the neighbouring Campo de Gibraltar region in Spain.

In Summary

This Agreement effectively integrates Gibraltar into key EU systems (Schengen circulation, customs, law enforcement) without EU membership, while preserving UK sovereignty and Gibraltar self governance. It is:

Economically transformative

Legally complex but comprehensive

Security focused

Designed to make the border functionally invisible for people and goods, while remaining legally controlled.

The full Agreement can be found here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.