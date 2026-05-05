Since 2010, this volume has presented certain federal and state tax incentives promoting the renewable energy and clean technology industries. Each section outlines the basic features and regulatory requirements for a tax program...

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Federal and State Tax Incentives for Renewable Energy and Clean Technologies

Since 2010, this volume has presented certain federal and state tax incentives promoting the renewable energy and clean technology industries. Each section outlines the basic features and regulatory requirements for a tax program that provides financial incentives for clean technology development through renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Download our Green Tax Incentive Compendium >

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