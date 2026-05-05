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5 May 2026

Green Tax Incentive Compendium

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Since 2010, this volume has presented certain federal and state tax incentives promoting the renewable energy and clean technology industries. Each section outlines the basic features and regulatory requirements for a tax program...
Isle of Sark Government, Public Sector
Jerome L. Garciano,Shariff N. Barakat,Lily Veronica Esfandiary
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Federal and State Tax Incentives for Renewable Energy and Clean Technologies

Since 2010, this volume has presented certain federal and state tax incentives promoting the renewable energy and clean technology industries. Each section outlines the basic features and regulatory requirements for a tax program that provides financial incentives for clean technology development through renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Download our Green Tax Incentive Compendium >

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Jerome L. Garciano
Jerome L. Garciano
Photo of Shariff N. Barakat
Shariff N. Barakat
Photo of Richard Wright
Richard Wright
Photo of Lily Veronica Esfandiary
Lily Veronica Esfandiary
Photo of Mary Alexander
Mary Alexander
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