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27 April 2026

The Clock Is Still Ticking — Claims Timeliness Across The Boards And At The COFC (Video)

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Seyfarth Shaw LLP

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Seyfarth associates Zach Jacobson and Sarah Barney explore critical timeliness issues that arise in contract claims and claim appeals, examining the procedural requirements and deadlines that can make or break a case. Understanding these timing constraints is essential for practitioners navigating the complex landscape of contract dispute resolution.
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Sarah Barney and Zachary F. Jacobson
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Seyfarth associates Zach Jacobson and Sarah Barney reunite to discuss timeliness issues – this time in contract claims and claim appeals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Sarah Barney
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Zachary F. Jacobson
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