ARTICLE
17 October 2025

Transfer Pricing And Customs Valuation: Navigating Germany's Regulatory Landscape In 2025

N
NERA

Contributor

NERA logo
In Bloomberg's "2025 Transfer Pricing Forum," Director Tom Braukmann and Managing Director Philip de Homont provide insights into the interaction between transfer pricing and customs valuation practices in Germany.
Germany Tax
Tom Braukmann and Philip De Homont
In Bloomberg's "2025 Transfer Pricing Forum," Director Tom Braukmann and Managing Director Philip de Homont provide insights into the interaction between transfer pricing and customs valuation practices in Germany. They explain how the German tax and customs authorities operate separately but with rigorous frameworks to ensure compliance and combat avoidance.

The authors discuss the legal framework in Germany and highlight pitfalls between transfer pricing at arm's length and customs transaction value methods. They address challenges multinational enterprises face when aligning transfer pricing adjustments with customs duties, especially following year-end reviews.

Additionally, the article covers supply chain restructuring strategies multinational entities may apply to mitigate customs duties, while explaining how Germany's comprehensive anti-abuse rules and relocation of functions legislation scrutinize such changes for economic substance and tax accuracy.

To download publication, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tom Braukmann
Tom Braukmann
Photo of Philip De Homont
Philip De Homont
