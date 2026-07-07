ARTICLE
7 July 2026

UPC-CoA-066/2026, Decision Of The President Of The Court Of Appeal, 29 June 2026

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Bardehle Pagenberg

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An application to remove an unauthorised application to opt out pursuant to R. 5A RoP must
Germany Intellectual Property
Maximilian Vieweg and Karin Bek
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1. Key takeaways

An application to remove an unauthorised application to opt out pursuant to R. 5A RoP must

a) either demonstrate that the person who filed the application to opt out, at the time of filing the application, was not the person shown in each national patent register for which the European patent was validated as the person entitled to be registered as the proprietor of the European patent, but that it was the applicant of the application to remove the unauthorised application to opt out, see R. 8.5(c) RoP,
b) or, if the persons mentioned under a) are identical, demonstrate that at the time of filing the application to opt out, the person shown in each national patent register for which the patent was validated as the person entitled to be registered as the proprietor of the European patent, under the law of each Member State for which the European patent was validated, was not entitled to be registered as the proprietor of the patent, but that it was the applicant of the application to remove the unauthorised application to opt out, see R. 8.5(a) RoP.

2. Division

President of the Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC-CoA-066/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Application to remove an unauthorized application to opt out

5. Parties

Applicant: SILIMED Indústria de Implantes Ltda, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Party who filed the original opt-out: Polytech Health&Aesthetics GmbH, Dieburg, Germany

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 581 193

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 8.5(c) RoP, R. 5A RoP

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Maximilian Vieweg
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Karin Bek
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