Court Of Appeal, June 29, 2026, Denies Leave To Appeal Cost Decision

Appeals of cost decisions are subject to a limited ‘marginal review’ for reasonableness and proportionality, not a full re-assessment (R. 221 RoP, R. 156.2 RoP)

This limited review is justified because the first-instance judge-rapporteur, who decides on costs in writing under R. 156.2 RoP, has managed the case throughout and is best positioned to assess them. The Court of Appeal confirmed this standard is consistent with its established case law (Tiroler vs SSAB).