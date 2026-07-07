Court Of Appeal, 2 July 2026, Order, UPC-CoA-19/2026

Urgency for provisional measures is assessed per patent: delaying filing to consolidate all patents into one application can constitute unreasonable delay under R. 211.4 RoP.

A patent holder need not assert all patents in a single application for provisional measures. If sufficient information exists to file regarding some patents, waiting to consolidate all patents into one application may be regarded as unreasonable delay under R. 211.4 RoP.

If a patent holder analyzes a document revealing infringement of one patent, it cannot ignore that the same document may reveal infringement of its other patents (blind eye doctrine).