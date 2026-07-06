Limoges Porcelain: The First European Artisanal And Industrial Geographical Indication

To mark the successful registration of Limoges Porcelain as an EU artisanal and industrial geographical indication (GI) in May 2026, Laetitia Cardi sets out the history of this unique ceramic.

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To mark the successful registration of Limoges Porcelain as an EU artisanal and industrial geographical indication (GI) in May 2026, Laetitia Cardi sets out the history of this unique ceramic.

18 May 2026 marks an important milestone in the history of European intellectual property law: ‘Limoges Porcelain became the first geographical indication (GI) to be recognised at the European Union (EU) level for an artisanal and industrial product.

This recognition was made possible by the entry into force on 1 December 2025 of the European regulation on geographical indications for craft and industrial products. As we previously covered, this new regulation represents a major legal step forward for EU geographical indications in that it expands the protection mechanism to cover manufacturing processes and not only agri-food and drinks.

Limoges Porcelain became the very first product to benefit from protection at the EU level. As we cover below, it is the latest milestone in a history of seeking protection from imitations and misuse in the context of globalisation.

Limoges Porcelain: A brief history of protection

The origins of Limoges Porcelain, an ancient local know-how (18th century)

Limoges Porcelain originated in the 18th century, after the discovery to the south of the city in 1768 of a deposit of the raw material essential for the manufacture of porcelain: kaolin.

Kaolin led to the development of a production that is now internationally recognised and renowned for the superior qualities of its materials.

The term ‘Limoges Porcelain’ covers all manufactured porcelain products, all stages of production of which are carried out in the department of Haute-Vienne (department 87), according to rigorous specifications.

The sector now represents nearly 1,200 jobs and an estimated turnover of more than 100 million euros, half of which is exported.

The limits and inadequacies of traditional protection mechanisms

Before obtaining the GI, the protection of the name ‘Limoges’ was essentially based on trademark law, unfair competition and parasitism, or on specific actions by professional organisations.

However, these tools were very often insufficient to effectively protect a geographical name against its appropriation by third parties.

It was not uncommon, therefore, for foreign manufacturers to use the name 'Limoges Porcelain' without respecting the local manufacturing conditions.

Porcelain professionals have been working since the 2000s to obtain the creation of a system to strengthen protection.

The creation of the legal framework for GIs in France (law of 17 March 2014)

A first major step was achieved with Law No. 2014344 of 17 March 2014 on consumption (Hamon Law), which introduces a system of geographical indications for industrial and artisanal products into French law.

The aim of this system was to protect geographical names against misuse, to promote local know-how, and to offer an alternative to trademark law for local authorities and professional sectors.

It involved the implementation of:

a set of specifications,

a delimited geographical area,

a defence and management body,

a control and certification system.

Thanks to this major advance, porcelain professionals created an association to ensure Limoges Porcelain was recognised as a GI in France.

National recognition: the GI ‘Limoges Porcelain’ (2017)

After a long process, the GI 'Limoges Porcelain’ (‘Porcelaine de Limoges’) was registered in France on 1 December 2017.

All professionals wishing to use the name ‘Limoges Porcelain’ from this date had to comply with certain requirements:

all manufacturing stages (casting, grading, firing, decoration) carried out in the Haute-Vienne department,

compliance with strict specifications guaranteeing quality and authenticity,

an individual operator certification system, guaranteeing traceability.

In other words, the geographical and material perimeter was precisely defined: only porcelain whose entire manufacturing stage is carried out in Haute-Vienne (department 87) can claim the designation.

In 2017, the GI for Limoges Porcelain became one of the first examples of the application of the new French regime.

However, this protection, which was strictly national, showed its limits in a context of international trade and misuse outside French territory.

The transition to a European model: The 2025 regulation

A new major step then came with the adoption of Regulation (EU) 2023/2411 of 18 October 2023, which entered into force in 2025. This EU-wide regulation created a harmonised system for the protection of GIs for craft and industrial products with an autonomous IP title, based on three conditions, analogous to agricultural GIs:

Determined geographical origin,

Link between quality/reputation and origin,

Completion of at least one production stage in the defined territory.

This procedure for the registration of a European GI is centralised with the EUIPO, which becomes the competent authority for its registration.

A simplified procedure for transforming a national GI into a European GI has also been introduced, from which Limoges Porcelain has been able to benefit. This is characterised, in particular, by the absence of a new phase of opposition at the level of the European Union.

European recognition: the ‘Limoges Porcelain’ GI, the EU's first artisanal GI (2026)

On 18 May 2026, Limoges Porcelain became the first European Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) for an artisanal and industrial product.

The name is now protected in all 27 member states, making it possible to act against any abusive or misleading use across the EU.

This is a legal consecration by the European system of the link between know-how, reputation and geographical origin.

Limoges Porcelain and the new EU GI regulation

In our view, the new European geographical indication achieved by Limoges Porcelain in 2026 represents a major step forward in IP law.

From now on, only porcelain manufacturers who have obtained certification can use the official ‘Protected Geographical Indication’ logo and affix ‘Limoges Porcelain’ to their products.

In addition to protecting Europe's intangible heritage, this new GI will strengthen the image of products bearing the ‘Limoges Porcelain’ label among consumers.

There is no doubt that this recognition of artisanal and local know-how at the EU level will pave the way for other applications to register national and EU GIs for industrial and artisanal products.

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