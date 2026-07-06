CoA, June 29, 2026, CoA Partially Overturns Broad Evidence Production Order: Limits On Scope Clarified, UPC_CoA_57/2026

- in European Union
- within Privacy topic(s)
The CoA partially overturned a broad evidence production order of the LD Copenhagen and clarified the limits on the scope. The Court of First Instance had ordered Appellant to produce, subject to a penalty payment of up to EUR 1,000 per day of delay, complete construction drawings, manuals and “other materials” provided to customers.
Appellant appealed, raising five grounds: disproportionality, lack of evidentiary necessity for process features, fishing expedition / pre-emptive remedies, self-incrimination, and insufficient confidentiality measures.
The Court of Appeal partially upheld the appeal. It confirmed that a production order was justified in principle, given that the claimant had presented plausible evidence of infringement and the relevant technical information lay exclusively within the defendant’s sphere of control. However, the scope of the order was excessive in three respects:
1. Missing reasoning on alternatives: The first instance failed to explain why less intrusive means would not have sufficed.
2. Other sites: No justification was provided as to why construction drawings of furnaces at locations other than the single reference installation (Oberpullendorf) on which the defendant itself had based its non-infringement defence were necessary to assess the three disputed features.
3. “Other materials”: This open-ended category was insufficiently linked to the issues in dispute and incompatible with the requirement of specificity.
Key takeaways
Strict necessity and proportionality govern the scope of evidence production orders
(1) specific and substantiated allegations,
(2) strict relevance to the issues in dispute,
(3) proportionality including unavailability through less burdensome means, and
(4) a fair balance between competing rights including trade secret protection.
Construction drawings can be relevant for establishing process parameters
Self-incrimination privilege does not preclude production of pre-existing documents in civil proceedings
Division
Court of Appeal, Panel 1b
UPC number
UPC_CoA_57/2026
Type of proceedings
Appeal against an order for the production of evidence
Parties
Appellant: Polytechnik Luft- und Feuerungstechnik GmbH
Respondent: Dall Energy ApS
Patent(s)
EP 2 334 762
Body of legislation / Rules
Art. 58, 59, 73(2) UPCA
R. 190, 220.1(c), 262A RoP
Directive 2004/48/EC
Directive 2014/104/EU
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