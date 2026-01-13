Court Of Appeal, December 19, 2025, Order Concerning The Need To Adjudicate Pursuant To R. 360 RoP, UPC-CoA-906/2025

An appeal against a procedural order excluding evidence becomes moot if the main action is subsequently decided in the appellant's favor, as no further advantage can be gained.

1. Key takeaways

An appeal can be disposed of under R. 360 RoP if it becomes devoid of purpose, meaning the appellant no longer has a legal interest in its continuation

Also procedural appeals (R. 220.2) require that a successful appeal is likely to procure an advantage for the appellant

The Court of Appeal has autonomous discretion under R. 222.2 RoP over evidence and is not bound by a first-instance decision to exclude it

The Court of Appeal may admit evidence even if it was correctly excluded by the Court of First Instance, after considering all circumstances of the case. Evidence wrongfully rejected by the Court of First Instance shall be taken into account in the appeal, without the need for a separate appeal against that rejection.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_906/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Procedural appeal

5. Parties

Appellant: Viatris Santé

Respondents: Merz Pharmaceuticals LLC, Merz Therapeutics GmbH, Merz Pharma France

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 377 536

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 220.2 RoP

R. 222.2 RoP

R. 333 RoP

R. 353 RoP

R. 360 RoP

