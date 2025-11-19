ARTICLE
19 November 2025

Court Of Appeal, November 7, 2025, UPC_CoA_579/2025

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
The court confirms the principles on claim construction: The patent claim is not only the starting point but the decisive basis for determining the protective scope of a European patent...
Germany Intellectual Property
Alexander Wunsch
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular:
  • in European Union

1. Key takeaways

Experimental data which are not disclosed in the patent specification are, as a general rule, not relevant to the interpretation of the patent claims.

The court confirms the principles on claim construction: The patent claim is not only the starting point but the decisive basis for determining the protective scope of a European patent under Art. 69 EPC in conjunction with the Protocol on the Interpretation of Art. 69 EPC. The interpretation of a patent claim does not depend solely on the strict, literal meaning of the wording used. Rather, the description and the drawings must always be used as explanatory aids for the interpretation of the patent claim and not only to resolve any ambiguities in the patent claim. (UPC_CoA_335/2023, NanoString v 10x Genomics, 26 February 2024 as rectified).

2. Division

CoA Luxembourg

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_579/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Provisional measures re. patent infringement

5. Parties

Appellant

OTEC Präzisionsfinish GmbH

Respondent

STEROS GPA Innovative S.L

6. Patent(s)

EP 4 249 647

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 222.1 RoP, Art. 69 EPC

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alexander Wunsch
Alexander Wunsch
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More