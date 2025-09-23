ARTICLE
23 September 2025

LD Mannheim, September 12, 2025, Decision, UPC_CFI_338/2024

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Direct infringement when supplying set of components
Germany Intellectual Property
Saskia Amelia Jülich and Anna Giedke
1. Key takeaways

Direct infringement when supplying set of components

If the patent-protected product is specifically designed to easily assemble its components at the place of use without the addition of further items, the mere offering or supplying of all components already constitutes a direct patent infringement within the meaning of Art. 25(a) UPCA.

Direct infringement when supplying a single component

If a patent-protected product consists of at least two identical, coordinated components which are designed to be assembled into the patented product without adding further items, already the individual sale of such a component regularly constitutes a direct patent infringement within the meaning of Art. 25(a) UPCA if the possibility of assembly is pointed out or otherwise obvious.

2. Division

Mannheim local division

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_338/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings and counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

bellissa HAAS GmbH (claimant)

Windhager GmbH, Johann Windhager, Stefan Windhager (defendant)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 223 589

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 25(a) UPCA

LD-Mannheim_UPC_CFI_338-2024__de

LD-Mannheim_UPC_CFI_338-2024_en

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Saskia Amelia Jülich
Saskia Amelia Jülich
Photo of Anna Giedke
Anna Giedke
