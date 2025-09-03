LD Munich, August 26, 2025, Order, UPC_CFI_487/2023

1. Key takeaways
Public access to the register
A law firm, as a member of the public, shall be granted access to pleadings and evidence upon submission of a reasoned request, pursuant to Rule 262.1 RoP. A reasoned request, in this sense, is a request that not only specifies the pleadings and evidence to which access is sought, but also states the purpose of the request and explains why access to the specified documents is necessary for that purpose, thus providing all information required by the judge-rapporteur to conduct the necessary balancing of interests. According to the court, it is already sufficient for the applicant to declare a general interest in access to the files as part of the public, especially if the proceedings have already been concluded, whereby it is irrelevant how the proceedings were concluded.
2. Division
Local Division Munich
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_487/2023
4. Type of proceedings
Place type of proceedings
5. Parties
Applicant: Taylor Wessing PartG mbB
Claimant: NEC Corporation
Defendants: TCL Deutschland GmbH u.a
Intervener: Access Advance LLC.
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 645 714
7. Jurisdictions
Munich
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 262.1 (b) RoP
LD Munich, August 26, 2025, UPC_CFI_487-2023
