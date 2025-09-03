LD Munich, August 26, 2025, Order, UPC_CFI_487/2023

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

1. Key takeaways

Public access to the register

A law firm, as a member of the public, shall be granted access to pleadings and evidence upon submission of a reasoned request, pursuant to Rule 262.1 RoP. A reasoned request, in this sense, is a request that not only specifies the pleadings and evidence to which access is sought, but also states the purpose of the request and explains why access to the specified documents is necessary for that purpose, thus providing all information required by the judge-rapporteur to conduct the necessary balancing of interests. According to the court, it is already sufficient for the applicant to declare a general interest in access to the files as part of the public, especially if the proceedings have already been concluded, whereby it is irrelevant how the proceedings were concluded.

2. Division

Local Division Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_487/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Place type of proceedings

5. Parties

Applicant: Taylor Wessing PartG mbB

Claimant: NEC Corporation

Defendants: TCL Deutschland GmbH u.a

Intervener: Access Advance LLC.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 645 714

7. Jurisdictions

Munich

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 262.1 (b) RoP

LD Munich, August 26, 2025, UPC_CFI_487-2023

Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.