LD Hamburg, August 25, 2025, Final Order, UPC_CFI_688/2025

A lawyer authorised to represent a party in a proceeding on provisional measures is not automatically authorised to represent the same party in a subsequent infringement...

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

1. Key takeaways

Representation and service

A lawyer authorised to represent a party in a proceeding on provisional measures is not automatically authorised to represent the same party in a subsequent infringement action

concerning the same patent, even if there is a link between the two proceedings (cf. e.g. Article 32.2 UPCA and Rule 213 RoP). Hence, the defendant's representative in the proceedings on provisional measures is not automatically authorised to accept service of a statement of claim in a subsequent infringement action. When the defendant has its statutory seat, central administration and principal place of business outside the territory of the contracting member states of the UPCA, service shall normally be done in accordance with Rule 274 RoP.

2. Division

Local Division Hamburg

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_688/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action

5. Parties

MED−EL Elektromedizinische Geräte Gesellschaft m.b.H. vs. Zhejiang Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nurotron Global SARL

6. Patent(s)

EP 4 074 373

7. Jurisdictions

Hamburg

8. Body of legislation / Rules

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.