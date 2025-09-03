LD Hamburg, August 25, 2025, Final Order, UPC_CFI_688/2025

1. Key takeaways
Representation and service
A lawyer authorised to represent a party in a proceeding on
provisional measures is not automatically authorised to represent
the same party in a subsequent infringement action
concerning the same patent, even if there is a link between the two proceedings (cf. e.g. Article 32.2 UPCA and Rule 213 RoP). Hence, the defendant's representative in the proceedings on provisional measures is not automatically authorised to accept service of a statement of claim in a subsequent infringement action. When the defendant has its statutory seat, central administration and principal place of business outside the territory of the contracting member states of the UPCA, service shall normally be done in accordance with Rule 274 RoP.
2. Division
Local Division Hamburg
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_688/2025
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement action
5. Parties
MED−EL Elektromedizinische Geräte Gesellschaft m.b.H. vs. Zhejiang Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nurotron Global SARL
6. Patent(s)
EP 4 074 373
7. Jurisdictions
Hamburg
8. Body of legislation / Rules
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.