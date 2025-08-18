LD Düsseldorf, August 5, 2025, Default Judgment, UPC_CFI_318/2025

1. Key takeaways

Default judgment is available if the defendant fails to respond (R. 355 RoP, R. 23 RoP)

The court may issue a default judgment if the defendant does not file a statement of defense within the prescribed period, provided service of the complaint was validly effected.

Service at trade fair booths is valid for UPC proceedings (R. 271.5 (a) RoP)

Service of a statement of claim at a defendant's trade fair booth in a Contracting Member State is sufficient to establish jurisdiction and proper notification for UPC litigation.

Patent infringement must be substantiated, even for a default judgment (R. 355.1 RoP)

A default judgment may be granted in court's discretion ("decision by default may be given"). The court will grant relief only if the claimant's submissions credibly establish all elements of patent infringement, even if uncontested.

No restriction of remedies in a default judgment

In a default judgment, the court may order an injunction, recall and removal of infringing products, detailed information and accounting, provisional cost reimbursement, and coercive fines for non-compliance (Art. 63, 64, 67, 68, 82 UPCA; R. 191, 354 RoP).

2. Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_318/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Main infringement action (default judgment)

5. Parties

Claimant: igus GmbH

Defendant: Whale Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 912 243 B1

7. Jurisdictions

UPC Contracting Member States (including DE, AT, BE, BG, DK, EE, FI, FR, IT, LT, LU, LV, MT, NL, PT, SE, SI)

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 25(a), 37, 63(1), 64(2), 67, 68(3), 69(2), 82(1), 82(4) UPCA

R. 23, 118(5), 150.2, 191, 271.5(a), 354, 354.3, 355, 355.2, 355.4 RoP

August 5, 2025, Default Judgment, UPC_CFI_3182025

