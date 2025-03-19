ARTICLE
19 March 2025

LD Mannheim, March 11, 2025, Orders, UPC_CFI_159/2024, UPC_CFI_162/2024

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
This decision has gained relevance in light of the recent decisions on the long-arm jurisdiction (cf. CJEU, BSH v Electrolux (C-339/22); UPC LD Dusseldorf, Fujifilm v Kodak...
Germany Intellectual Property
Nobuchika Mamine
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1. Key takeaways

If infringement proceedings are ready for decision with regard to single national parts, decision should not be withheld if this would delay enforcement

This decision has gained relevance in light of the recent decisions on the long-arm jurisdiction (cf. CJEU, BSH v Electrolux (C-339/22); UPC LD Dusseldorf, Fujifilm v Kodak (UPC_CFI_355/2023) according to which the UPC has jurisdiction over acts of infringement committed in non-EU member states of the EPC like the UK. According to the LD Mannheim, the infringement proceedings can be separated in national parts of a traditional European patent (bundle patent) that are ready for decision and those that are not. A decision should not be withheld, if this would result in delaying the enforcement of patent rights. In such situation, R. 302.1, R. 303.2, R. 340.2 RoP may be applied in order to separate the proceedings regarding national parts which are not ready for decision.

2. Division

LD Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_159/2024 ACT_17336/2024; UPC_CFI_162/2024 ACT_17365/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Main infringement action, separation of proceedings

5. Parties

Claimant: Hurom Co. Ltd.

Defendant(s): NUC Electronics Europe GmbH, WARMCOOK (UPC_CFI_159/2024) / NUC Electronics Co., Ltd. (UPC_CFI_162/2024)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 028 981

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 302.1, R. 303.2, R. 340.2 RoP

2025-03-11 LD Mannheim_UPC_CFI_162 2024_Order Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nobuchika Mamine
Nobuchika Mamine
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More