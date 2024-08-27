ARTICLE
27 August 2024

LD Mannheim, July 31, 2024, Order Concerning Service, UPC_CFI_330/2024

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
Specification of address not required to be in line with political views of respective State [concerns: Hong Kong]
Germany Intellectual Property
Photo of Marius Fischer
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1. Key takeaways

Specification of address not required to be in line with political views of respective State [concerns: Hong Kong]

No censorship or redaction at request of State requested to effectuate service

Order under R. 275.2 RoP may be published on Court's website in place of service

2. Division

LD Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_330/2024

identical order: UPC_CFI_332/2024

identical order: UPC_CFI_335/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Proceedings

5. Parties

Claimant: Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Defendant: Xiaomi H.K. Limited

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 096 315

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 275 RoP

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marius Fischer
Marius Fischer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More