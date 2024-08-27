LD Mannheim, July 31, 2024, Order Concerning Service, UPC_CFI_330/2024

1. Key takeaways
Specification of address not required to be in line with political views of respective State [concerns: Hong Kong]
No censorship or redaction at request of State requested to effectuate service
Order under R. 275.2 RoP may be published on Court's website in place of service
2. Division
LD Mannheim
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_330/2024
identical order: UPC_CFI_332/2024
identical order: UPC_CFI_335/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement Proceedings
5. Parties
Claimant: Panasonic Holdings Corporation
Defendant: Xiaomi H.K. Limited
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 096 315
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 275 RoP
