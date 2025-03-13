ARTICLE
13 March 2025

Unified Patent Court Publishes First Annual Report

The Unified Patent Court (UPC) and the Unitary Patent, which launched on 1 June 2023, marked a historic milestone, allowing for the enforcement of patents across borders via a single court. The UPC has now issued its first Annual Report.

Of note, since its inception, the UPC has handled a significant number of cases, with 633 actions filed by the end of 2024. This large influx of filings has enabled the Court to already develop a baseline comprehensive body of case law, enhancing legal certainty and predictability.

Of further note, looking ahead, the UPC plans to implement a new Case Management System by mid-2025, in collaboration with the European Patent Office, to address current system limitations. The Court also aims to establish the Patent Mediation and Arbitration Centre to enhance its dispute resolution capabilities, with a goal of allowing it to become operational this year. We will continue to monitor these new developments as the UPC continues to evolve as a pillar of the European patent system.

